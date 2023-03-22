Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley makes her relationship with boyfriend Tino Klein Instagram official

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is in a relationship. The 27-year-old actress, who plays Kate Sharma in the popular Netflix show, took to her social media to reveal that she is dating boyfriend Tino Klein. Scroll below to take a look.

Simone Ashley confirms relationship with Tino Klein

A few hours back, Simone took to her Instagram space and posted a black and white picture featuring herself with her beau Tino Klein. In the adorable click, both the lovebirds can be seen sitting close to each other as they share a happy moment and laugh together. Klein can also be seen holding Ashley’s hand.

Sharing the photograph, the Sex Education actress captioned the post, “thank you for taking one of my favourite photos (red heart emoji)” as she tagged the photographer Greg Williams.

She also added, “big love to you and @ladyelizacummings (slew of emojis)”

As per Just Jared, the picture was taken at the Netflix BAFTA Party in London last month, when Tino accompanied Simone as her date.

While it is not clear when Ashley and Klein started dating, reports suggest that they met at the F1 race in Monaco. Tino is reportedly the CEO of the GP Ice Race, which is a new winter event in Austria.

Fans react to Simone Ashley and Tino Klein’s photo

As soon as Simone Ashley shared the post, fans went gaga over the adorable photo. Many netizens opined that Klein looked like Max Medina from Gilmore Girls, a character played by actor Scott Cohen.

“max medina?!!!?!?!?!??” wrote one fan. Another fan asked, “WHO'S HE?????”. A third fan’s comment read, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen (heart eyes emoji)”. Yet another user felt that from his side profile, Klein looked like “scott baio from charles in charge”. “Tino, please, love her like she deserves (emotional face emoji)”, wrote another follower.

