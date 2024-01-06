Duos who stole the show in 2023; featuring Barbie & Ken, Bill & Frank, and more

There's no denying the fact that a movie rests its shoulders on the chemistry of the characters. When we talk about chemistry, we often think about romantic chemistry between the lead in a movie or a television series, but it's more than that. Chemistries could be platonic, between two friends, father-son, etc. 2023 was a welcoming year for movies, as we saw the post-COVID world, where movies got a theatrical release. Here are some duos whose chemistry ignited magic on screen in 2023.

Barbie and Ken (Barbie)

2023 will be best remembered for the Barbie-Oppenheimer clash. The two movies, released on the same date, polarized viewers due to their different concepts. Currently, both movies are leading the awards race with many nominations. What stood out was the chemistry between the lead pair in Barbie, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Their chemistry was fun and chivalrous and hooked the audience, making it a memorable watch.

Bill and Frank (The Last Of Us)

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett play middle-aged gay partners, who build a beautiful life together even after the apocalypse has ravaged the world. The pair effortlessly portrays one of the most memorable chemistry, which lies on the foundations of eternal commitment and sacrifice. Apart from the storyline, the character's chemistry is magic throughout the third episode, giving viewers the rare chance to witness a captivating romance in the bleak world of The Last of Us.

Advertisement

Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne (Daisy Jones and the Six)

Daisy Jones and the Six is one series whose characters stay with you after you have finished watching it. The great storyline, passionate music, captivating screenplay, and amazing character portal are all high points of the series. However, what stands out is the chemistry between Riley Keough (Daisy) and Sam Claflin (Dunne). Their relationship starts from both hating each other but soon turns into an obsession for each other. They are ideal for each other, but circumstances keep them apart and it breaks you as a viewer as you watch this absolutely beautiful series.

Queen Charlotte and King George III (Queen Charlotte: A Bridegerton Story)

This period drama offers a magnetic chemistry between Queen Charlotte and King George III. Both the characters, draw closer and flirtatious as the story progresses. Their chemistry on-screen felt real and effortless, igniting magic for the viewers. Every year a Bridegerton couple mesmerizes the internet and 2023 was no different.

ALSO READ: Best Hollywood Movies of 2023 POLL: Margot Robbie's Barbie to Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon; Pick your fav flick