Bridgerton Season 3 is almost here, and it's bringing us to some incredibly pretty places in the UK. From the streets of Bath to the grandeur of Blenheim Palace, Bridgerton has sparked a newfound appreciation for some of the United Kingdom's most stunning locales.

Read on to find out all the beautiful locations where Bridgerton Season 3 was filmed, including places from the previous seasons.

Bridgerton Season 3 filming locations explored

Bath

Heading back to Bath, where the Royal Crescent looks as grand as ever. It's the backdrop for scenes in Mayfair, the Featheringtons' home, and Penelope's window views. And when we see Grosvenor Square and Regency Street, we're looking at Bath's Edward and Vane Street. Lady Danbury's house? That's the beautiful Holburne Museum in Bath, too.

Claydon House, Buckingham

A new spot for Season 3, Claydon House has gorgeous old-fashioned interiors and lovely countryside views. It's perfect for Lord Hawkins and his inventions.

Squerryes Court, Sevenoaks

This is another new location for Season 3. Squerryes Court hosts a lively garden party early in the season, where all the ton's gossip flies around.

Grimsthorpe Castle, Lincolnshire

Here is Lord Hawkins' peculiar home. He's into all sorts of unusual things, a bit like George in Queen Charlotte. So, Grimsthorpe Castle's quirks fit his character perfectly.

Basildon Park, Berkshire

Basildon Park is known for its beautiful interiors this season, especially the stunning staircase. It's now home to Lady Tilley Arnold, who's got her own story to tell.

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

This place is steeped in history, and it's new to Bridgerton this season. It's a grand setting, perfect for representing Buckingham House.

Hampton Court Palace, Richmond

A familiar place from previous seasons, Hampton Court Palace is back. It's where we see glamorous balls and lots of other fancy scenes.

Luton Hoo Estate, Luton

This estate's classic country vibe fits perfectly with the Bridgerton family's garden and the printing press exterior scenes.

Painshill Park, Surrey

Painshill Park from Season 1 is also there in the upcoming season. It's where Lord Hawkins is busy with his hot air balloons. The setting's natural beauty is just right for his adventures.

Wrest Park, Bedfordshire

This time, Wrest Park is where the Fuller family lives. With its elegant rooms and beautiful gardens, it's like stepping back in time.

Rangers House, London

The iconic Bridgerton family house is back, and it's just as charming as ever with its wisteria-covered walls.Kingston

Bagpuize House, Oxfordshire

A new spot for Season 3, Kingston Bagpuize House will surely add more beauty and history to the show.

Just like before, most of Bridgerton Season 3 was filmed in London and other places across the UK. But this time, we might see some new places on the screen when the first part of the season comes out in May. Tony Hood, who helps choose the filming spots, says they wanted to find new, bigger places instead of going to the same places over and over again, per the Country Town & House.

Bridgerton Season 3 is set to premiere in two parts. Episodes of the first part will be released on May 16, while the next part will return after a month's gap on June 13.