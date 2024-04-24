Bridgerton Season 3: Complete Release Schedule With Dates, Episode Titles & More

Ahead of its premiere, Netflix has revealed the release schedule for Bridgerton Season 3. The period drama, which follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the complexities of love, was inspired by Julia Quinn's enduring romance novel series.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating this upcoming season for over two years since the last one. Fans now know when to expect the return of Bridgerton on Netflix with the official announcement of the third season.

New Episodes of Bridgerton Are Coming Soon in Two Parts on Netflix

The most recent installment of this renowned love story is set to be released on the massive streaming service Netflix in two parts. The first four episodes will be available on Thursday, May 16. After that, on Thursday, June 13, four weeks later, Episodes 5-8 will conclude Season 3.

The streamer that has always relied on binge models has begun releasing seasons of episodes in two parts, such as You, Stranger Things, and Ozark, to increase viewer retention and receive twice as many marketing beats.

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Dates and Narrative Shift

Fans should anticipate Bridgerton doing the same since Netflix shows frequently debut on the site at midnight PT/three in the AM ET on the day of release. The whole Bridgerton Season 3 release schedule is provided below:

Episode 1 - "Out of the Shadows:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 2 - "How Bright the Moon:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 3 - "Forces of Nature:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 4 - "Old Friends:" Thursday, May 16

Episode 5 - "Tick Tock:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 6 - "Romancing Mr. Bridgerton:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 7 - "Joining of Hands:" Thursday, June 13

Episode 8 - "Into the Light:" Thursday, June 13

As with most of the previous seasons, Season 3 will adapt one of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton Saga novels. However, this will be the first time the series has skipped a volume to focus on a single story.

