Lady Whistledown, the notorious columnist of Bridgerton, is ready to embark on her romantic escapades. Netflix has unveiled the Trailer for the initial segment of Bridgerton Season Three. The first part of the third installment is scheduled to premiere in the early summer of this year, specifically on May 16th.

Birdgerton Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Each season of Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's novels, delves into the love story of one of the Bridgerton siblings. This time, it's Colin's turn, the third eldest sibling. As seen in previous seasons, Colin remains oblivious to his friend Penelope's feelings. Season 3 promises to explore their transition from friends to lovers, offering further insight into their relationship dynamics.

The new trailer, which premiered in London, shows Lady Penelope finally opening up to Colin about her emotions, expressing her vulnerability by saying, "Because I embarrass you, of course, you would never court me."

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer here;

Netflix has announced that Season 3 will be split into two parts this time. Executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn confirmed at a fan event that the adaptation will include a memorable moment from the novels, where Penelope tends to Colin's injured hand.

The official synopsis of Bridgerton Season 3 read, “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Netflix unveiled the title for episodes for the upcoming season. The first three episodes' titles read, Out of the Shadows, How Bright the Moon, and Forces of Nature.

Who's the star cast in Bridgerton Season 3?

The star cast of season 3 includes Bridgerton Siblings, Luke Thompson, Anthony Bailey, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt, and Will Tinston, and Ruth Gemmell as their mother. Phoebe Dynevor who played the role of Daphne Bridgerton in Season 1 will not be in the returning cast.

Other actors in the cast include Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, and Kathryn Drysdale. Daniel Francis, James Phoon, and Sam Phillips will be joining the cast this season.

