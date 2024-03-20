Bruce Springsteen Returns To Stage After Postponing 2023 World Tour Due To Health Issues; Deets Inside

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the stage in Phoenix for a triumphant reboot of their postponed 2023 world tour, which was postponed in September due to Springsteen's recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

"The Boss" arrived on stage, wearing dark jeans and a red plaid flannel shirt, with the energy of a man of half his age. His signature "One, two, three, four" separated most songs, showing no signs of illness from the previous year. Once he shouted, “Good evening, Arizona” the show was off and running.

Springsteen spoke to the crowd briefly about his illness prior to playing his final song I’ll See You In My Dreams solo on stage. “Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time. . . . I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much," he said.

The legendary E Street Band, featuring Springsteen, performed a 29-song show in just under three hours. The band included drummer Max Weinberg, bassist Garry Tallent, keyboardists Roy Bittan and Charlie Giordano, guitarists Stevie Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, saxophonist Jake Clemons, guitarist and violin player Soozie Tyrell, a full horn and brass section, and four backup vocalists.

The only missing member was Springsteen's wife, singer and guitarist Patti Scialfa. The show showcased Springsteen's strong voice, dancing, and playing various instruments.

Springsteen performed most of the hits in his vast collection, minus Born In The U.S.A., but he added covers Nightshift by the Commodores, Because The Night by Patti Smith Group, and a surprise, Twist and Shout by The Beatles. Fans went wild for No Surrender, Born To Run, Rosalita, Dancing In The Dark, Glory Days, and Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out that left the rocker grinning from ear-to-ear as he conducted fans singing along like his own chorus.

This year has been particularly challenging for Springsteen. In addition to his health issues, in January his mother, Adele Ann Springsteen, a fan favorite who could frequently be seen dancing at his shows, died. She was 98.

Two days after her death, Springsteen performed at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, which honored Jon Bon Jovi for his musical achievements and philanthropic efforts.

The 2024 edition of the tour kicked off in Phoenix and ends Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Canada. It hits 17 countries across 52 dates, including a special performance on Sept. 15 where Springsteen will headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in his hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Exploring Bruce Springsteen's career

Bruce Springsteen, known as "the Boss," is an American rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist. With 21 studio albums and a six-decade career, he is a pioneer of heartland rock, a genre that blends mainstream rock with poetic and socially conscious lyrics, primarily focusing on working-class American life. Springsteen is known for his descriptive lyrics and energetic concerts, sometimes lasting over four hours.

Springsteen released his first two albums, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, in 1973. Although both were well-received by critics, neither earned him a large audience. He then changed his style and achieved worldwide popularity with Born to Run (1975). This was followed by Darkness on the Edge of Town (1978) and The River (1980); The River was Springsteen's first album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

After the solo effort Nebraska (1982), he reunited with his E Street Band for Born in the U.S.A. (1984), which became his most commercially successful album and the 23rd-best selling album of all time as of 2024. All seven singles from Born in the U.S.A. reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including the title track.

Springsteen mostly hired session musicians for the recording of his next three albums, Tunnel of Love (1987), Human Touch (1992), and Lucky Town (1992). He reassembled the E Street Band for Greatest Hits (1995), then solo recorded an acoustic album The Ghost of Tom Joad (1995), and the EP Blood Brothers (1996).

Seven years after releasing The Ghost of Tom Joad, the longest gap between any of his studio albums, Springsteen released The Rising (2002), which he dedicated to the victims of the September 11 attacks. He released two more folk albums, Devils & Dust (2005) and We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (2006), followed by two more albums with the E Street Band, Magic (2007) and Working on a Dream (2009).

The next two albums, Wrecking Ball (2012) and High Hopes (2014), topped album charts worldwide. From 2017 to 2018, and again in 2021, Springsteen performed a critically acclaimed show Springsteen on Broadway, in which he performed some of his songs and told stories from his 2016 autobiography; an album version from the Broadway performances was released in 2018.

He then released the solo Western Stars (2019), Letter to You (2020) with the E Street Band, and a solo covers album Only the Strong Survive (2022). Letter to You reached No. 2 in the U.S., making Springsteen the first artist to release a Top 5 album across six consecutive decades.

