Big Sean and Bryson Tiller Collaborate on New Single 'Get Dis Money' Over J Dilla's Classic Beat

It has been quite a big surprise for the fans of the rapping community to know that two of the most legendary names in the scene are coming together to collaborate. This includes Big Sean and Bryson Tiller. The two join forces on a new single titled 'Slum Tiller,' where they showcase their lyrical prowess over the classic beat from J Dilla's 'Get Dis Money,' originally from Slum Village.

The track is part of Tiller's recently launched 'Tiller Tuesdays' series and is featured on his latest EP, Slum Tiller Vol. 3. Here's all you need to know about this.

How 'Slum Tiller' Happened

Bryson Tiller, hailing from Louisville, pours his heart out on the track, delving into the complexities of a relationship's end. He laments, "She treats me like I’m deceased, like I’m a dead artist," capturing the emotional toll of heartbreak. Tiller's introspective lyrics continue as he shares the advice of a friend, warning him to be cautious in the face of love's challenges.

On the other hand, Big Sean, the Detroit native, also contributes his perspective on relationships with impactful bars. He reflects on the common realization that one often underappreciates what they have until it's gone, rapping, "I guess you don’t know what you got until you see it going. Seeking closure but I text emoji left the message open." The collaboration brings together two distinct voices, each offering a unique take on the theme of love and loss.

Advertisement

Tiller's Tuesday as Big Sean's new venture

Bryson Tiller initiated his "Tiller Tuesdays" series earlier this month with the release of "Lost Intro." The series serves as a platform for the R&B singer to drop new singles and showcase his versatile talent. In a recent release, he addresses his critics, displaying his rap skills and even name-dropping JAY-Z in the process.

On the other hand, Big Sean, a Detroit Lions enthusiast, has been dividing his attention between his passion for football and his rap career. Recently, he, alongside Eminem, cheered on the Detroit Lions during their playoff victory, marking a significant moment for the city. While Sean has been updating fans on his upcoming album, he has also teased a "top-secret" project with DJ Khaled and Ludacris, adding an air of mystery to his musical endeavors.

The collaboration between Big Sean and Bryson Tiller on "Slum Tiller" not only pays homage to J Dilla's timeless beat but also highlights the artists' ability to bring out only the best in the rapping scene. At last, for more updates like this, keep an eye on PInkvilla.

ALSO READ: Who All Has Common Dated? Exploring Rapper's Dating History As He Cheekily Confirms Relationship With Jennifer Hudson