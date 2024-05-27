'Can't A Girl Have A Nervous Breakdown': Trista Sutter Breaks Silence Over Concerning Post Sparking Family Trouble Rumors

The Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter is safe and healthy and she's doing okay. Following her husband Ryan Sutter's series of cryptic social media posts fans were seen concerned about their relationship status. But she has gone record straight and wants her fans to know that there's nothing to worry about at this moment. After two weeks of her husband posting the posts, now she has broken the silence alongside a photo of herself, Ryan, and their children standing on a beach.

Trista Sutter breaks the silence

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter a few days back made their fans worry about their relationship status after Ryan Sutter about his wife's absence and noted down how he missed her and wished she was there on Mother's Day and talked about how much he missed having conversations with her.

Amid speculation about her mental and physical health, the former reality star posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram Saturday.

Discussion took place about her mental and physical health. at such a time, the former reality star has come to give a long update explaining her absence.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” she jokingly started alongside a family photo in Mexico.

She explained that she had taken “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth.”

To her fans who were concerned about her, she said that she's safe and sound with a happy and healthy life. She, however, expressed gratitude to her fans and also said that there's nothing to think seriously about being so critical, and if someone still chooses to search too hard for darkness, she has best wishes for them.

“For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that,” she said.

Talking about her "stoic husband" primarily "chooses privacy over posting," she added that he "decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels," referring to all those social media posts from where all the concerns stemmed.

Sutter added that she’d share “the rest of the story” in “due time.”

What did Ryan Sutter post?

Rumors started swirling earlier this month when Ryan posted a cryptic message on Instagram noting that Trista wasn’t with the family to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day,” he wrote. “We wish you were too." He also wrote that despite such wishes, sometimes it is all about independence and "stimulating their courageous spirit.”

Days after the initial Mother's Day confusion, Ryan wrote in his own clarification post: "Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great."

Ryan also added that she is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. And as a part of that process of finding the quest, she was "temporarily inaccessible to us."

On Sunday, the firefighter revealed he had been reunited with his wife. “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true," he captioned a family photo.

Trista and Ryan are the longest-standing couple from The Bachelor franchise. They got married in 2003 after meeting during Trista’s season of The Bachelorette. The last public appearance of the couple was in January when they brought their children to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor wedding.

