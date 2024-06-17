The Amazing World of Gumball Movie Is Not Cancelled, Confirms Creator; Deets Here

The Amazing World of Gumball movie has not been cancelled, according to a new update from the creator. Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced a new feature film project and TV series season for WarnerMedia in the past. Despite Warner Bros. Discovery not moving forward with the new movie project, they are still planning to develop Season 7 of the TV series. Despite the setbacks, hope for the movie remains.

The Amazing World of Gumball is an animated sitcom created by Ben Bocquelet for Cartoon Network. The series concerns the lives of 12-year-old Gumball Watterson, an anthropomorphic blue cat, and adoptive goldfish brother Darwin, who attend middle school in the fictional city of Elmore, California.

The Amazing World of Gumball movie, previously cancelled for a Max release, has been re-introduced by franchise creator Ben Bocquelet at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Bocquelet confirmed that the project is still in development, stating that development could change, but the original announcement remains unchanged.

During a special panel at Annecy 2024 for The Amazing World of Gumball's now in development Season 7, series creator Ben Bocquelet was asked by @MidouMir on Twitter about the movie. It was here the director explained that the movie has not been cancelled, but is changing.

Bocquelet said, "It is not dead […] we still have a script I'm really working. We still kind of want to do it. But obviously it's interesting because with time I'm now looking at like the movie where we're trying to make back then differently. So it's kinda like a good thing in a sense, but also bad, that I get sort of like revise the story and stuff and have a really new take on it. So it is not dead."

The movie was initially announced as a bridge between the original series and the new one, but recent changes in development have made the film change more logical.

The first synopsis for The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! teased it as such, "Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared The Amazing World of Gumball to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball's biggest fan finds the show's missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball's cartoon world. Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own."

The Amazing World of Gumball series revolves around the life of a 12-year-old cat named Gumball Watterson and his frequent shenanigans in the fictional American city of Elmore, accompanied by his adopted goldfish brother and best friend Darwin.

Gumball's other family members, his intellectual sister Anais and stay-at-home father Richard, both rabbits, and workaholic mother Nicole, a cat, often find themselves involved in Gumball's exploits.

Gumball attends school with his siblings at Elmore Junior High, where throughout the series he interacts with his various middle school classmates, most prominently his love interest Penny Fitzgerald.

One prominent feature of the series since its third season is The Void, a dimension inside of Elmore where all the universe's mistakes reside. This includes references to aspects of reality as well as in-series elements. Rob is a background character from the first two seasons who became trapped in The Void after becoming irrelevant.

He later escapes in season 3, after which he becomes Gumball's nemesis and main antagonist. He is shown to be aware of his fictional existence in the season 4 episode The Disaster, and his hatred towards Gumball is a result of his role as the protagonist.

At the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, a seventh season of The Amazing World of Gumball was announced to be in production, with no release date confirmed yet.

An EIDR listing would reveal that the seventh season would have 40 episodes. At the following year's festival, details on the seventh season were revealed, including the announcement that it was now under full production, and a preview of the episode The Burger, which will open the season, was showcased. No set release date is confirmed yet, but it was announced that the season would release around 2025 to 2026.

