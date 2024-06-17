'She Is Gorgeous': Simone Ashley Showers Praises On Bridgerton Co-star Nicola Coughlan

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in Netflix’s historical romance Bridgerton showered praises for her co-star and the lead of the show Nicola Coughlan. After receiving the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent from Albert II, Prince of Monaco, at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Friday, Ashley talked about her inspiration and upcoming projects while complementing her Irish co-star.

Irish star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Bridgerton in the Netflix hit romance series, Bridgerton, recently received praise from her co-star Simone Ashley. The actor also revealed that she was amazed by the response from fans to the show which is now in its third season.

The Sex Education star took the stage to address the prowess of her show as she received the award, “This season is led by the phenomenally talented Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton,” Ashley said of her co-stars. The 29-year-old British actor also wished the best for their future. “As I stand here, I can’t help but feel so excited for everything that’s ahead for them.”

Following the event, she went on to hail Coughlan with more good words. “Nicola is absolutely flying. She is gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman,” Ashley said at a press event after receiving the award. Ashley further revealed that seeing her Bridgeton co-star during a press tour, she “was inspired by her.” She added that the haters are going to hate, and they can all relate to it, but Coughlan is not “allowing it to bother her.”

Negativity from certain toxic fans can certainly be disturbing for many celebrities but not Ashely. “I am dark-skinned girl, but I think I am beautiful.” she said. The actor firmly believes that brown and black skin is beautiful. The Little Mermaid star is also confident that Coughlan “is thinking the same way too” not giving much focus on small voices that spread only negativity.

Chris Van Dusen-created Netflix romance is at its third season now and Ashley shared that she is open to reprising her role for the fourth season of the hit show. “I really hope so,” she said of appearing in the potential forthcoming season.

Simone Ashley reflects on her inspiration and career

Ashley is an emerging star who has several remarkable titles to her credit including 10 Lives, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu but the actor is best known for her roles in Netflix’s Bridgeton and Sex Education. The actor is proud to break barriers and taboos with her Sex Education role. “You see that a lot: laughter and joy, and then an important message underneath,” she said of the British teen sex comedy-drama from the stage.

Further, Ashley went on to praise her part in Laurie Nunn’s show, “That really connects people and that’s what ‘Sex Education’ did.” She is “proud to be a part of something that helps change different cultures and initiate conversations” like Sex Education did breaking out to be one of the biggest Netflix hits.

The actor then revealed the source of her inspiration that propelled her to hop into acting. Oscar winner and one of the refined industry veteran Viola Davis’ works fascinates Ashley.

She has also been deeply moved by the talented rising star Zendaya who made her name among global audiences for her roles in the Spider-Man franchise appearing alongside her Boyfriend Tom Holland. But more than anything Ashley’s mother Latha Pillai inspires her most. “I really look up to my mum!”

But as far as her career is concerned, the actor is certain what she wants on her plate. “I would love to do an action movie,” Ashley said. She loves “training” and she is “quite athletic when I want to be.” Right now, the British star has a new flick This Tempting Madness coming up which will be a psychological thriller. Also, she is invested in the upcoming rom-com, Picture This.

Ashley is also exec producing the film believing that romance as a cinematic genre is regaining its strength. “I really think they are making a comeback,” she said of rom-coms highlighting the success of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s recent hit Anyone But You, and Anne Hathaway starrer The Idea of You. “The world is becoming more hopeful about the idea of love and romance.”

Further, the actor advocates the genre claiming that “romance is timeless” while insisting on needing more projects from the genre as she believes people will relate to the narratives no matter what.

