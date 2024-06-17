Bridgerton Season 3 Makes Stunning Return To The Top of Netflix TV Show Charts

Netflix has split-released Bridgerton's third season, allowing fans to enjoy the show in two different batches. This strategy has allowed Bridgerton to top the Netflix TV rankings on multiple occasions in just one month, showcasing the popularity of the hit Shonda Rhimes series.

Bridgerton is set during the early 1800s in an alternative London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and granted many people of African descent aristocratic titles due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte. The viewer is taken to observe the highly competitive social season; where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.

Bridgerton reclaims it's top spot on Netflix

Bridgerton has reclaimed the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, following the release of the first few episodes from Season 3 on May 16. The second half of the season was also released on 13 June, showcasing Bridgerton's consistent presence on the list since Season 3 Part 1's release. The series has been a daily contender since its release.

Sweet Tooth previously held the position, but it has dropped to second. Sweet Tooth is an American fantasy drama television series developed by Jim Mickle. It is based on the comic book series created by Jeff Lemire and published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. The series premiered on Netflix in June 2021, with a second season released in April 2023, and a third and final season announced the following month. The third season premiered on June 6, 2024.

As for the next season of Bridgerton, although Netflix has not announced which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus, some fans have suspected that Francesca which is portrayed by Hannah Dodd, will be next because of the recent introduction of John and Michaela Stirling. However, Season 4 could also focus on Eloise or Benedict.

The official plot synopsis for Bridgerton Season 3 reads:

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long -held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly, Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

The other top Netflix shows

Following are the other top 10 Netflix shows across the world;

Bridgerton

Sweet Tooth

Hierarchy

Raising Voices

Perfect Match

Geek Girl

Eric

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

The Atypical Family

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Bridgerton Season 1, 2 & 3 are streaming on Netflix.

