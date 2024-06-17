What Is Angela Deem’s Net Worth? Exploring The 90 Day Fiance Star's Wealth And Fortune

Angela Deem is one of the most controversial stars in the 90 Day Fiance franchise today. Her story is currently being told with Michael Ilesanmi on the newest season of Happily Ever After? Things do not seem to be going well between these two, especially behind the scenes. In addition to Angela's struggles with Michael, many fans are also interested in how she maintains a stable lifestyle.

With her relationship fraught with complications and an infidelity accusation, her life has become more of a topic of discussion among fans than ever before. Because Angela Deem has spoken about her beauty treatments that likely cost a lot, it's commonly assumed that she must have significant wealth.

What Is Angela’s Net Worth?

The franchise has been in Angela's hands for many years. In 2018, she made her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. It wasn't long before she became a fan favorite because of her humor and silly jokes with Michael. Suddenly, her personality changed and fans began to accuse her of being an abusive partner. Despite her reputation, she still makes a lot of money from the show. As of this year, the 57-year-old has a net worth of $100,000.

Online endorsements have also made Angela Deem money. As part of her endorsement deal, the TLC star will promote a weight loss supplement drink in 2020. In addition to hosting club events, she also promotes adult toys. Despite her nasty situation with Michael, TLC does not seem to be ready to let go of Angela anytime soon.

Advertisement

Angela has also been sharing her weight loss journey with her followers in addition to calling out Michael on social media. Fans were shocked when the 90 Day Fiance star flexed her muscles recently. Amid her separation from Michael, she appears to be trying to achieve a revenge look.

What's up with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi after 90 days?

It was in 2018 that viewers were introduced to the couple, Angela Deem and Michael. It seemed like their romance would not stand the test of time because it was full of obstacles. They began showing some serious cracks in their partnership in the season that aired in August 2022.

Angela and Michael continue to have a really tense relationship. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the Georgia native discovered suspicious groups on her husband's phone. There is one called "Paradise Men," who are people looking to gain entry into the United States via wealthy old women. The situation made Angela suspicious of Michael and things got worse when she discovered he had a Nigerian "piggy bank," a website that allows users to store money and use it in emergencies.

Advertisement

Additionally, there was an infidelity scandal. As a result, their relationship went downhill with Angela even admitting that she was certain she would file for legal separation. Although this was the plan, they had another ceremony in which they shredded the paper. Michael often appears in social media posts by Angela.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After Season 8: Is Angela Deem Still Part Of The Cast? Find Out