Camila Alves McConaughey Shares The One Marriage Advice Her Father Gave Her As She Married Matthew McConaughey

Before her marriage to one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey got her life’s lesson from her father who was also a guiding light. Celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, Camila recounted the memories she had with her father before starting a wonderful family with the Interstellar actor.

Camila Alves McConaughey shared the valuable marriage advice from her father

Former model Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated her father with a lengthy Instagram post through her handle on the platform. She recalls the happy memories she has of her father as she shared a piece of wise advice from the man whom she called "ranch man," “farm man” and "man of the land."

Camila who was born in Brazil revealed that the farm is where she learned her “connection to the dirt, what grows, what gives, what don’t.” Her father's morals and principles, as Camila shared, were life lessons itself as he knew to honor the balance. He has been a “simple miner for complicated gemstones and a “Man of Morals.”

Camila’s father taught her “to not be impressed by a ‘thing’, instead by substance.” The Pantalones Organic Tequila went on to share a true story that served as the ultimate marriage advice. “True story here,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post before revealing that she was proposed by a man before Matthew McConaughey.

Detailing in the story, she shared, “I once got proposed by a Prince, a man of fortune beyond lands, a man, who if I accepted his proposal to marry, would’ve changed the status of my whole family for generations to come.” The weight of the burden of the decision she sat down to talk to her father. As she was sharing her dilemma, he quietly listened before asking her the first question, “Do you love him?”

Camila who was already bearing the trouble of figuring out the biggest conundrum of her life bluntly answered that she was not so sure, but “I do like him a lot and I think the love could grow.” Then he asked her if she could see herself having a child with him to which Camila replied with a resounding “no.”

Later, in attempting to resolve her conflict, Camila’s father said, “If you marry a man for only the material things he has then you are a high class prostitute to me.” Despite sounding a bit harsh, the life lesson from her father, as she stated, showed her the right path.

Wise advice from Camila Alves McConaughey’s father led to finding the perfect partner

Camila Alves, 41, and renowned star Matthew McConaughey have been married for 12 years sharing three children— Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11. The duo met in 2006 and welcomed their first children two years later. Their second child Vida was born before they tied the knot on June 9, 2012. Camila and Matthew are some of the happiest celebrity couples but meeting her partner for life was largely inspired by the advice from her father.

Camila always had the permission to do what’s right for her. “You now have your own family to build, do not carry any of the weight of your mother and I, our mistakes or accomplishments,” she recounted. Also, he wanted her to start fresh and not take the focus away from her life.

For Matthew, who has several astounding cinematic credits to his name including The Gentlemen and Dallas Buyers Club which earned him an Oscar for his brilliant performance, was not sure of finding true love before meeting Camila. Previously speaking with PEOPLE, the actor revealed that the clock was ticking, “I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age.”

Also, he was never in favor of making hasty decisions while finding a life partner. And then “this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, 'Who is that?' And it was Camila," the Dazed and Confused star said of meeting his wife. The relationship of the duo is still stronger than ever. Camila also hailed her husband in her Instagram post on celebrating Father’s Day calling the 54-year-old star the best father for their three kids.

On October 25, 2023, the couple started their super-premium tequila brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila and they have been quite passionate about their brand.

