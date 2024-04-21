‘Can’t Take My Christmas Trees Down’: Kate Beckinsale Remembers Late Stepdad On His Birthday

Kate Beckinsale remembers her late stepdad Roy Battersby on his birthday. The actress marked her stepfather's birthday with an emotional post on Instagram on April 20, as she shared photos celebrating his special day last year.

“The birthday we didn’t know was your last,” Beckinsale, who recently returned home from hospital amid undisclosed health issues. There will be no FaceTime today. In the middle of my night, watching you open your presents. No one received gifts with more joy,” she wrote in her caption

The actress continued, “I can’t take my Christmas trees down. They were the last Christmas trees I’ll decorate with you in the world. This birthday/not birthday, Christmas/not Christmas in April.”

Oh Roy, Oh God, I miss you,” Beckinsale added of her stepfather, who died at age 87 after a brief illness in January. Her heartwarming caption clearly shows she is indeed missing him terribly.

More details about Roy Battersby's death

Beckinsale announced the death of her stepfather, who was married to her mother, Judy Loe, via a post on her Instagram Stories in January.

"It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announces the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness," the statement read. "He passed away peacefully on January 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow," it continued.

Although there are not many details about his cause of death, reportedly, he suffered a serious stroke and was also battling two forms of cancer, which were diagnosed last summer.

A brief background on Roy Battersby's career

Roy Battersby was best known for his work on detective dramas including Inspector Morse, Cracker, and A Touch Of Frost.

Starting his career in theater, Michael Battersby worked behind the scenes at the Nottingham Playhouse before joining the BBC in 1963. His early work for the broadcaster included directing Men and Money, a series about city workers, and producing the first three seasons of Tomorrow's World from 1965 to 1967.

While working at the BBC, Roy made the transition to directing dramas. In 1969, he created Some Women, a reconstruction of the real-life accounts of female prisoners. The film exemplified Roy's distinct style of realistic and naturalistic filmmaking. In addition to this, he was a remarkable director fondly remembered by those who collaborated with him, both in front of and behind the camera. Above all, he was a great man who has left behind a commendable legacy of his own.

