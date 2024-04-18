Kate Beckinsale Hints At Reason Behind Recent Health Struggles

Popular English actress Kate Beckinsale decided to keep the reason behind her recent health problems private until now. However, a hint is right there, quite literally on her shirt.

The actress recently shared photos and a video of herself sitting on a bed, wearing a t-shirt with the words Tummy Troubles Survivor. It seems Kate experienced stomach issues that led to her hospitalization last month.

Kate Beckinsale shares hospital bed photos leaving fans guessing

During March, Kate posted multiple pictures from her hospital bed, including one on UK Mother's Day honoring her mom, but without revealing why she was hospitalized.

Though the experience was frightening for both her and her fans, Kate never disclosed the cause of her health issues. Her fans, however, expressed their concern and sent well wishes, flooding her social media with messages of support.

The post showed Beckinsale in a hospital bed, dressed in a gown with a large black bow on her hair. Tears seemed to be in her eyes.

In the caption, she expressed gratitude to all the moms who care for us when we're unwell, who stay by our side, send balloons, and lift us with love.

Actress celebrates Easter in hospital, shares hospital stay update

Nine days later, on Tuesday, March 20, the actress posted another selfie from her hospital bed. She also shared a photo of Myf and Willow visiting her in the hospital, as reported by People.

On March 30, the actress sent Easter wishes from the hospital with a photo of herself wearing bunny socks. Then, on April 5, Beckinsale shared more hospital photos, including one with the book Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley, indicating a prolonged hospital stay.

She also shared photos of a visit from her friend Jonathan Voluck. They were goofing around for the camera, both wearing peanut-shaped pillows on their heads.

Then, the actress suddenly removed all her Instagram posts without giving any reason. Although her t-shirt hinted at the reason for her hospitalization, she hasn't talked about her hospital stay, diagnosis, or treatment publicly.

