Who is Matt Rife's ex-girlfriend, Lucy Hale? Exploring their relationship timeline and breakup

Comedian and actor, Matt Rife whose growth trajectory has been much credited to TikTok has often made headlines for his love life. From brief flings to more mature serious relationships, Rife has had his fair share of romantic experiences that have often ended up in media scrutiny. The actor has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. While the relationship was kept under the wraps, here is everything you need to know about Rife and Hale.

We are taking a look back at some of the most popular relationships that Matt Rife has been in, from his relationship with Lucy Hale to his rendezvous with Lucy Hale and Kate Beckinsale.

Matt and Lucy Hale started dating in 2023

Early in 2023, Rife also dated the Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. However, no official comment was made about their relationship. In an interview with GQ during the time, Rife had said, “I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace. But when I’m touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it’s incredibly hard to maintain a relationship. I do meet women who are fantastic human beings that I’m like, ‘Wow, you’re such a lovely person. You’re beautiful. You’re sweet, you’re kind, you’d be an excellent mother and excellent wife, excellent girlfriend, you check all these boxes, but I might not be in a position right now to fulfil your needs as a responsible boyfriend." Hale however had never responded to the reports.

Matt Rife’s ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale and current girlfriend Jessica Lord

Matt Rife had briefly dated Beckinsale in 2017. This was at a time when he was 21, while the actress was 43. While details of the relationship were kept private at the time, he later told TMZ that their relationship was "complicated for sure" with "a lot of ups and downs". Rife made headlines later in 2019 during a Saturday Night Live Sketch when he offered Pete Davidson the advice to 'run'. At the moment, Pete was dating Beckinsale.

Commenting on Pete and Beckinsale's relationship, Rife told TMZ, “I’m hoping that they both found … or are getting out of it whatever they want to get out of it. Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established good relationship." Concluding the interview, he confirmed that he would never rekindle a romance with the actress.

Earlier in July this year, Page Six had reported that Rife was romancing Find Me in Paris actress Jessica Lord. Back in July, they were reported to be spending their downtime together even if it meant taking long car rides for a short period of time. Rife then attended the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast where he shared, “It’s an early relationship, about four or five months, but we’ve known each other for about a year and a half. She’s very smart. I love that. She’s never been insecure about the amount of attention that I get." They also made their red carpet debut this month at the Forbes Top Creators List Launch that took place in New York City.

