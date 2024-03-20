'How I Miss You': Kate Beckinsale Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Father On His 45th Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kate Beckinsale honored her late father, Richard Beckinsale, on the 45th anniversary of his passing. Richard, a beloved figure in British television and film, died from a heart attack in 1979 when Kate was just five years old. Recently, she also mourned the loss of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale delivers a touching tribute to her father on the 45th anniversary of his passing

Renowned British actress and producer Kate Beckinsale released a carousel of pictures that included her dad, Judy Loe, herself, and a younger version of herself in remembrance of the 45th anniversary of her father Richard Beckinsale's passing on Tuesday.

“The day you died comes round so suddenly even when I’m expecting it,” Kate, 50, began her post. “This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time. How I miss you.”

Kate Beckinsale followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. Her late father, Richard, was already a well-known TV and movie star in the UK before he passed away. He made his first appearance on television in 1969, starring in the beloved British soap opera Coronation Street. He later went on to act in the BBC series Porridge and Rising Damp.

Actress Kate Beckinsale Commemorates Her Stepfather and Late Father

It had only been two months since the untimely death of Kate's stepfather following "a brief period of illness" on the 45th anniversary of the late Richard Beckinsale.

Kate Beckinsale announced the news in January, writing in an Instagram Story post, "It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87.”

The Underworld star followed the statement with another post as she admitted she had “no words yet” for the loss: “I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost.”

Moreover, after learning of Richard's passing in 2022, Kate shared some touching family portraits with him along with a picture of The Mirror's front page. Through these images, Kate revealed her feelings of loss.

“I don’t remember what not missing him feels like. It is part of me, like my blood. Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere, come home safe,” she wrote in the caption. “How much love you brought x.”

"I cannot stress to you enough how famous he was," Kate said of her dad on The Howard Stern Show in 2021. "He was in two or three of the most iconic comedies of the period and everybody loved him."

She added of the "really, really intense" days following Richard's death, "I remember confusing when John Lennon died and when my dad died because people were standing in the street with the evening paper sobbing on both occasions, and I can't remember which version of that is which because they were so similar."

In conclusion, people from all over the world are deeply moved by Kate Beckinsale's touching tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, on the 45th anniversary of his passing. This becomes even more significant as she recently lost her stepfather, Roy Battersby, making her heartfelt gesture even more poignant. It not only honors her father but also acknowledges the profound impact of grief and sorrow.

