'I’m a grown-a** man': When Will Smith turned down Margot Robbie for THIS during USD 168 million movie

Margot Robbie is all over the news after she appeared as the sensation titular character in the Barbie movie. Starting with The Wolf of the Wallstreet opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress has had a career worth noting. From working for DC to giving a being an absolute dream in Goodbye Christopher Robin, Robbie has done roles in almost every genre. While filming for such roles, a lot of anecdotes come out given her quirky demeanor. Will Smith once shared an incident from the sets of Suicide Squad. Here is what transpired between the two actors.

Will Smith was getting tattooed by Robbie

A blast from the past reveals that a fun tattoo idea turned into a no-go for actor Will Smith while shooting Suicide Squad. Smith, who plays Deadshot, wasn't up for co-star Margot Robbie's tattooing plans. Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn, came to the set with a tattoo gun, all excited to give tattoos to the cast, including Smith and Cara Delevingne. But Smith put his foot down, saying he's a grown-up and not keen on the idea.

"I’m a grown-a** man" was all he had to say when the castmates were asking him to join in on the fun. He explained that Margot comes bounding into work with all of her 24-year-old glory like, ‘Guys! Guys! I got a tattoo gun! I got a tattoo gun! We’re all getting tattoos!’ I was like, ‘No, we’re not,'" Smith shared in a chat with etonline.com. Adding to this, Barbie actress Margot Robbie admitted her tattooing skills aren't top-notch. She likened her work to something a four-year-old might draw and stick on the fridge.

But to whitewash it all, she even gave her co-stars "toe-mojis," little faces tattooed on the undersides of their toes. But there was a hitch – the tattoos didn't last long. "Picture what a four-year-old would draw and stick it on your fridge. That’s kind of one of my tattoos," she said.

On the latest updates, Margot Robbie has just wrapped up the final promotions of the movie. Amid the actors' strike, it is tough to speculate if she is actually working on something. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

