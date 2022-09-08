Chef's Table: Pizza: Everything you need to know about this docuseries

Chef's Table is one of the highest-rated American documentary series that features acclaimed international chefs doing amazing things with food. Every chef has a different approach to cooking, and this series provides a detailed insight into the lives of chefs and highlight their passions, talents, and their unique style of cooking. This Emmy-nominated series is back with a new season and this time it is much more interesting to watch as it centers on the food that is famous worldwide: Pizza. Everyone is drawn to pizza, owing to its delectable toppings, and rich taste. This season is titled 'Chef's Table: Pizza' and all six episodes of this long-running culinary docuseries were released on Netflix on September 7, 2022. Season 7 will take you to Rome, Phoenix, and other places, making viewers appreciate the art of making pizza with different styles and techniques.

Season 7 of Chef's Table features pizza experts, and the first episode profiles Chris Bianco, the owner of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. He is referred to as the "Coltrane of pizza" in this culinary series.

Gabrielle Bonci also adds shine to the series by sharing his talents and passions with the world. Also known as "Michelangelo of pizza", he revolutionized Roman-style pies. He started his culinary journey in Rome and is the owner of various restaurants in the U.S.

The series also profiles Franco Pepe, a modern artisan in Italy from Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo.

Another face in this docuseries is Sarah Minnick, a pizza icon of Portland. She is known for garnishing her creations with edible flowers.

Ann Kim also graces the show with her spicy and bold creations. Then, we have Yoshihiro Imai of Kyoto (Monk) who is known for making awesome pies with shiitake mushrooms and mackerel.

Watch the trailer here!