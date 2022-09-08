Chef's Table: Pizza: Everything you need to know about this docuseries
Chef's Table is back with its seventh season, and this time the documentary series revolves around pizza. Here are all the details about Chef's Table: Pizza.
Chef's Table is one of the highest-rated American documentary series that features acclaimed international chefs doing amazing things with food. Every chef has a different approach to cooking, and this series provides a detailed insight into the lives of chefs and highlight their passions, talents, and their unique style of cooking. This Emmy-nominated series is back with a new season and this time it is much more interesting to watch as it centers on the food that is famous worldwide: Pizza. Everyone is drawn to pizza, owing to its delectable toppings, and rich taste. This season is titled 'Chef's Table: Pizza' and all six episodes of this long-running culinary docuseries were released on Netflix on September 7, 2022. Season 7 will take you to Rome, Phoenix, and other places, making viewers appreciate the art of making pizza with different styles and techniques.
The cast of Chef's Table: Pizza
Season 7 of Chef's Table features pizza experts, and the first episode profiles Chris Bianco, the owner of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. He is referred to as the "Coltrane of pizza" in this culinary series.
Gabrielle Bonci also adds shine to the series by sharing his talents and passions with the world. Also known as "Michelangelo of pizza", he revolutionized Roman-style pies. He started his culinary journey in Rome and is the owner of various restaurants in the U.S.
The series also profiles Franco Pepe, a modern artisan in Italy from Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo.
Another face in this docuseries is Sarah Minnick, a pizza icon of Portland. She is known for garnishing her creations with edible flowers.
Ann Kim also graces the show with her spicy and bold creations. Then, we have Yoshihiro Imai of Kyoto (Monk) who is known for making awesome pies with shiitake mushrooms and mackerel.
Watch the trailer here!
About Chef's Table series
This is a documentary series created by David Gelb and has had a successful run of six seasons. The seventh season was released on September 7, 2022, on Netflix with a total of six episodes.
The series has been nominated for 8 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program for the episode "Virgilio Martinez", Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming for the episode "Gaggan Anand", Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for the episode "Grant Achatz", Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) for the episode "Francis Mallmann."
Stream all the episodes of Chef's Table: Pizza now and have a lip-smacking weekend.
