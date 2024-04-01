Cher and Alexander Edwards Enjoy Romantic Date Night At Equal Justice Now Awards; Deets Inside

Cher needs no introduction; she is one of Hollywood’s finest singers, actresses, and television personalities. She is quite commonly referred to as the Goddess of Pop as well. She rose to prominence after her outstanding career as an artist. Over the years, Cher has received many accolades, like the Academy Award, Emmy Awards, Grammy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. After achieving new heights of success, Cher found her soulmate in her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, and often had romantic date nights with him. Similarly, the pop icon turned the Equal Justice Now Awards into her place for a romantic date night with beau Edwards, as reported by People.

ALSO READ: Cher’s Plastic Surgery: How She Has Transformed Over the Years

Cher and Alexander Edwards go on a romantic date night at the Equal Justice Now Awards

At the Equal Justice Now Awards, Cher was honored with an award, and her lover Alexander Edwards came out to express his support. As reported by People, on Friday, the 77-year-old pop singer and her partner attended the third annual Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles, where she received the Icon Award for her commitment to social justice. The couple had a date night and walked the carpet together at the event, which was hosted by attorney Ben Crump and celebrated people's efforts for justice and equality.

Cher was photographed both alone and with her boyfriend nearly a year and five months before the ceremony at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. According to footage uploaded on Instagram by Equal Justice Now, Cher appeared very delighted to receive the coveted prize, flashing a wide grin and hugging the civil rights lawyer behind the event. She and Edwards were all grins as they posed for shots, arm in arm. The Believe singer wore a black blazer studded with delicate sparkles and black trousers, while the music business executive matched her outfit with a black blazer and white satin blouse.

Advertisement

Cher and Alexander Edwards' relationship timeline

Cher didn't allow a 40-year age difference to deter her from Alexander Edwards the first time around. And it will almost definitely have no influence on round two. The 77-year-old artist and the 38-year-old music producer revealed their romance in November 2022, and they were openly hot and heavy for a spell.

How did their love story begin, though? Here’s a little brief for you: In October 2022, Cher met Alexander Edwards for the first time at Paris Fashion Week. Then the following month, the pop legend tweeted, “One part of my life is good,” with a heart-eyed emoji. The next day, the tweet mystery was solved as the two were seen holding hands during their dinner date.

Then the next day, Cher confirmed the rumors by tweeting a long yes on social media site X (previously known as Twitter). Then on November 6, 2022, the couple went social media official and even sparked dating rumors somewhere around Christmas when Cher posted a picture of a gigantic diamond ring. Although these were just rumors, aside from that, the couple has been head over heels in love with each other for all the right reasons.

ALSO READ: Cher Tears Up As She Appears In Court For Conservatorship Hearing For Son Elijah; Attorney Claims Singer Fears 'Son Would Not Be Alive Within The Year'