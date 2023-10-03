Cher’s Plastic Surgery: How She Has Transformed Over the Years

When it comes to Hollywood legends, few are as iconic as Cher. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Grammy Award-winning artist has become known for her unforgettable voice, incredible acting ability, and striking beauty. However, rumors have long swirled about Cher's plastic surgery procedures with many speculating that her looks may be the result of more than just good genes and a great makeup artist.

One of the most notable transformations in the pop icon’s appearance was her nose job, which she reportedly had done early on in her career. Over the years, she has also had work done on her cheeks, lips, and jawline, leading to a more defined and youthful appearance. Despite facing criticism for her plastic surgeries, Cher has always been candid about her decisions and the reasoning behind them.

Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, there is no denying that Cher is one of the most enduringly beautiful and talented stars of our time. In this article, we will explore the truth behind the rumors and uncover the facts about Cher's cosmetic surgeries. Read on to learn more!

Who Is Cher?

Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian on May 20, 1946, is a multi-talented American artist known for her powerful voice, distinct style, and fearless approach to entertainment. With a career spanning over six decades, she has established herself as an icon in music, film, television, and fashion.

Cher rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Sonny & Cher, alongside her husband, Sonny Bono. Together, they produced hits like "I Got You Babe," "The Beat Goes On," and "All I Really Want to Do," among others. As a solo artist, Cher continued to dominate the charts with her unique sound and style, delivering hits like "Believe," "Strong Enough," and "If I Could Turn Back Time."

In addition to her musical career, Cher has made a name for herself as an actress, appearing in several notable films, including "Moonstruck," "Silkwood," and "The Witches of Eastwick." She has also starred in a variety of television shows and specials, such as "The Cher Show" and "Cher: Live in Concert."

Throughout her career, Cher has been celebrated for her distinctive fashion sense, which has often included daring and bold outfits. Her sense of style has become synonymous with her music and has inspired generations of fans and fashion designers alike.

Cher's impact on popular culture is undeniable. Her voice, style, and persona have cemented her place as an enduring icon, and her influence can still be felt in music and fashion today.

What Plastic Surgery Has Cher Had?

It's no secret that the style icon has undergone plastic surgery throughout her career, but the extent of her procedures is still a mystery to many fans. Here’s a comprehensive list of Cher's plastic surgeries, including both alleged and publicly acknowledged procedures:

Advertisement

1. Nose Job:

The 77-year-old star has openly confessed that she underwent rhinoplasty. Although she didn't delve into specifics, the difference in the contour of her nose is evident when comparing images from past and present.

Most notably, the bump on the bridge of her nose has been expertly addressed. What was once a noticeable bulge has been seamlessly smoothed over, allowing for a sleeker silhouette. The tip of Cher’s nose has also been refined, resulting in a more chiseled and defined appearance compared to its previous softer and rounded state.

2. Facelift:

In addition to a nose job, the legendary Moonstruck actress also admitted to getting a facelift procedure done, confidently stating "Yes, I have had a facelift, but who hasn't?" Cher revealed in an interview that her beautiful mother also underwent a facelift at 56 years, and looked more stunning than ever. Even the internet was in awe when they saw Cher's mother looking radiant and youthful on her 93rd birthday.

This surgical procedure has become increasingly popular as it tightens the underlying muscles, removes sagging skin, and repositions fat pads, effectively taking years off of one's appearance. A full facelift also addresses the neck area by tightening the platysmal bands, creating a smoother, younger look, rather than the dreaded "Turkey neck".

We can confidently say that Cher's plastic surgery included a full facelift as her neck appears remarkably smooth and tight. It is worth noting that her facelift has produced phenomenal results, allowing her to age gracefully without a "pulled-back" look, achieving a more natural and beautiful appearance.

3. Teeth Straightening:

Crowns and veneers seem to be the go-to for fixing dental imperfections nowadays, but Cher decided to go the old-fashioned route and sport a pair of braces. The legend herself once had to wear the dental appliance to remedy her crooked, slanted teeth. With her front teeth noticeably positioned behind her lower ones, it's no wonder she opted for orthodontic treatment.

In an interview in 1984, Cher admitted that she planned to have her braces removed before the Academy Awards, for which she was nominated for Silkwood, as she didn't want to show off her metal mouthpiece on the big night.

Advertisement

Despite the initial goal of straightening her teeth, Cher's teeth also shine with a sparkling whiteness that wasn't there before. Upon looking at photos of her past, one can observe slight discoloration in her front teeth. To remedy this, Cher may have sought out a teeth whitening treatment to achieve her present-day glow.

4. Botox:

It is rumored that Cher indulged in another cosmetic treatment — none other than Botox. It's no wonder her facial appearance remains flawless with no signs of aging. Botox, being the go-to cosmetic solution, immobilizes the targeted muscles upon injection to prevent creases from taking over. However, no direct confirmation has been received from Cher herself.

5. Rib Removal:

The rumor that Cher had undergone a bizarre plastic surgery called "rib removal" to achieve a slender waist has long been the talk of the town. However, the singer has repeatedly dismissed the hearsay as false, going as far as to swear on her children's lives that she has never even considered such a drastic procedure.

She further questioned why, if she had undergone such an operation, there were no tell-tale scars on her body. Cher's outfits have always been quite daring and revealing, so it's hard to believe that any scarring from the surgery would go unnoticed. Therefore, it's quite possible that this notorious procedure was nothing more than a baseless rumor all along.

6. Fillers:

Cher's signature plump cheeks have raised eyebrows and piqued the interest of many fans. Speculation runs wild that she might have had dermal fillers or even cheek implants, but the songstress has staunchly denied the latter. In fact, Cher claims that her cheeks, buttocks, chin, and calves are all 100% natural.

However, her luscious lips have also come under scrutiny, particularly during her heyday in the 90s. While she has not spoken out about her pout, many have wondered if Cher dabbled in dermal fillers and continues to maintain her plump lips with regular injections. Perhaps it's a secret that she'll never reveal, leaving fans to wonder how she maintains her plump pout without the help of any cosmetic procedures.

7. Boob Job:

Cher openly acknowledged undergoing breast surgeries, but she expressed disappointment with the results, describing her breasts as "botched in every way" and even suggesting they were worse post-surgery. Her before photos reveal smaller breasts, which gained volume through breast implants. Despite her challenging experience, her current results appear satisfactory.

Advertisement

Although Cher hasn't publicly discussed it, there is speculation that she may have also had a breast lift procedure. Over time, breasts can naturally sag due to aging and gravity, particularly for those with larger breasts. Remarkably, even in her 70s, Cher maintains a perky and wrinkle-free chest, possibly achieved through such surgery.

It's worth noting that Cher shared her breast augmentation experience during a time when plastic surgery was a rather secretive topic. Nevertheless, she fearlessly divulged her decision and even humorously remarked that her breasts were "mine," implying she could put them wherever she pleased.

How Has Cher's Plastic Surgery Impacted Her Life?

The songstress exclaimed "it makes me happy" when talking about her indulgence in cosmetic treatments. In fact, during an interview, she confidently claimed that she would eagerly jump at the chance to visit her cosmetic doctor should she ever need it.

It all started in 1985 when the diva spotted herself on the big screen in the film "Mask," which led her to believe that she "can look better than this." Since then, she has kept up with her aesthetic enhancements, resulting in her impeccable appearance to this very day.

Another reason behind the songstress' decision to undergo plastic surgery may lie in the fact that aging in her line of work is simply not an option. “Everyone says I am terrified of getting old, but the truth is that in my job becoming old and becoming extinct are one and the same thing,” the pop star expressed.

Though many may speculate that she fears the effects of time, it is actually the very survival of her career that motivates her. In a world where the spotlight shines bright and brief, she understands the importance of staying ahead of the curve, constantly innovating, and adapting to the changing tides of the industry. So she continues to push the limits, reinvent herself, and defy the very notion of aging, all in the name of staying relevant and making timeless music that resonates with audiences of all ages.

As soon as Cher's plastic surgery went public, she became a hot topic of conversation. Hordes of people bombarded her with questions and speculation regarding her alleged cosmetic procedures. The singer faced an onslaught of accusations that insinuated that she underwent surgery on almost every inch of her body. To put the rumors to rest, Cher set the record straight and emphasized that these speculations were unfounded and that her actual experience was entirely different. Cher explained, “Once I had told everyone that I had some procedures, people ended up saying that I had every kind of procedure, which was not true.”

Advertisement

The singer couldn't help but feel unhappy every time someone would praise her beauty by simply attributing it to her cosmetic procedures. The constant reminder of this only fueled her discontent and may have even contributed to Cher's reluctance to discuss her surgeries publicly in recent times, despite still undergoing them.

How Much Money Has Cher Paid for Plastic Surgery?

Speculations have circulated for years about the cost of Cher's plastic surgery transformation, with some estimations ranging as high as $750,000. While the songstress has yet to publicly confirm these figures, rumors suggest that her beauty investments continue to rise with maintenance injections and upkeep.

Cher's cosmetic evolution has captivated the world's attention, serving as a symbol of both opulence and self-expression. As fans continue to admire her timeless grace and confidence, one thing remains certain: Cher's journey toward aesthetic perfection has come at a steep price.

Cher Before And After Plastic Surgery

Looking back at pictures of Cher throughout her career, it's clear that her appearance has changed over time. From a young woman with long dark locks to the Cher, we know and love today, she has indeed come a long way.

Before:

Advertisement

After:

Conclusion

Cher’s plastic surgery is no surprise. But to credit her stunning looks solely to these procedures would be unfair. Cher’s pristine appearance can also be attributed to her healthy habits, such as abstaining from alcohol and drugs, as well as maintaining a wholesome diet. Additionally, the singer puts in the effort to exercise regularly. Nevertheless, there's no denying that Cher's beauty is amplified by her cosmetic touch-ups, leaving her looking more exquisite and youthful, even as she approaches her eighth decade.

ALSO READ: Kathleen Turner disses plastic surgery: I don't want to be a Cher where my face never changes or moves