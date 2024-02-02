Cher Tears Up As She Appears In Court For Conservatorship Hearing For Son Elijah; Attorney Claims Singer Fears 'Son Would Not Be Alive Within The Year'

Cher appeared to be visibly emotional about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s well-being in court. Cher attended a Los Angeles court hearing on a temporary emergency conservatorship request for her 47-year-old son, Allman. Despite the judge's decision to deny the request, Cher appeared distraught, expressing concern for Allman's health and safety, while her attorneys discussed her concerns.

The pop icon, Cher appeared in a Los Angeles court remotely on Monday 29 January, to hear a judge’s decision on the temporary emergency conservatorship she requested be placed on her adult son, 47, in the midst of the ongoing conservatorship case that she brought forth. Throughout the hearing and as the judge ultimately denied the temporary request, the superstar seemed distraught while her attorneys spoke about her concern for Allman’s health and safety.

Cher's lawyers explained that she filed a temporary injunction to manage the money owed from Allman's trust, citing the dire situation and her desire to ensure it is managed for his benefit. Her attorney explained that “she feared that her son would not be alive within the year” due to two alleged ongoing issues that they pointed to, including a “history of drug use” and his “schizoaffective disorder” diagnosis. Cher's lawyer also stated they expect to receive a bipolar diagnosis for Allman from a “leading physician.”

“Cher was told by doctors that if she did not take this step as his mother that he would once again end up on the street,” the Grammy winner’s attorney said. Allman opposed Cher's motion for a temporary emergency conservatorship, claiming he was receiving addiction treatment. However, Cher's lawyers argued that she was more concerned about his mental illness history. “[Drug use] is the secondary issue, it is the issue of mental illness that makes Mr. Allman vulnerable,” the lawyer said. “He is surrounded by people who deny the mental illness component.”

During the hearing, the pop icon’s team also revealed that Allman had been placed under several 5150 holds, a California legal code that allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. They stated that the most recent incident was in September when Allman was said to be sober but experiencing a psychotic episode.

Her attorneys added, “We are trying, your honor, to avoid this situation where his life is at risk.” Cher’s team also said that she is very much amenable and would consent to a third-party professional fiduciary being appointed to Allman by the court.

Cher has been denied the temporary emergency conservatorship over her son

The hearing concluded with the judge ruling against the temporary emergency conservatorship, despite stating, “I don’t question Cher’s concerns being driven by concern for her son. I don't think [Allman] questions that.”

The justice ruled that there was insufficient evidence to approve the temporary conservatorship, as much of the arguments were based on fears and hypotheticals. "That in and of itself is not basis for the court to appoint a probate conservatorship. I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today,” the judge ruled. The judge also pointed to how Allman has proved his financial management, apartment ownership, and drug-free status after multiple drug tests.

Allman attended the hearing along with his legal team and his estranged wife Marieangela King. The hearing ended with the judge deciding they would resume with an additional hearing on March 6, as the proposed conservatorship case remains ongoing.

Following the decision against the temporary conservatorship, Allman’s attorney Steven Bremer shared a statement with PEOPLE. “Elijah is thrilled, as the Court saw, he does not need a temporary conservatorship. He's grateful to his fans, friends, and community for their support. He's doing great,” he said.

Bremer further added that they're looking forward to March and also stated that Allman was doing great.

