Colin Donnell, known for his role as Dr. Connor Rhodes in Chicago Med, is set to guest star in the final two episodes of the show's third season.

The episodes, slated for May 14 and May 21, mark his entry into the Dick Wolf universe. However, Donnell's specific role in these episodes remains undisclosed, reports People.

Colin Donnell set to star in FBI: International post his exit from Chicago Med

This news also marks Donnell's return to TV since leaving Chicago Med in 2019. He expressed gratitude to his Chicago Med family and fans for their support. In his post on Twitter/X, Donnell expressed he was sorry and said, "I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly," he added "And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing."

Since then, Donnell became a father and starred in a Broadway play called The Shark Is Broken. He enjoyed the experience and praised the play's humor and heart. He told People about his first play, "From the moment I read it, I was really struck by how funny and surprisingly moving it was. Ian has crated this lovely tribute to his father and it makes the piece more about what it appears on the surface. And doing it with Alex and Ian has been a dream. I've obviously done a lot of musicals, but I couldn't ask for a better experience for my first place."

Special Agent Scott Forrester star Luke Kleintank leaves FBI: International

Meanwhile, Luke Kleintank, portraying Special Agent Scott Forrester since the series' debut in 2021, has announced his departure. Kleintank will bid farewell to his character on May 7.

He said in a statement to The Wrap, “After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International, this decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.”

He added, “I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Prior to Kleintank's exit announcement, FBI: International secured a renewal for its fourth season. The series follows a team of FBI operatives known as the International Fly Team, led by Kleintank's character, as they combat threats against American citizens across Europe.

The synopsis read The show follows a group of special agents who "travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people,"

FBI: International airs on CBS, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

