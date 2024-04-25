Escorting Me Out of The Black Emmy Party': Amanda Seales Reveals Feeling Unhelped By 'Insecure Castmates'

Amanda Seales recently appeared on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast and talked about something she had never discussed publicly. The American addressed the rumoured feud between Issa Rae’s publicist and herself. We all know that Hollywood never fails to give us tea that keeps us entertained.

Amanda Seales was allegedly banned from the Industry party

According to reports, Seales spoke about how there have been issues between Issa Rae’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson and her after she showed animosity towards Seales in 2018 during a ‘Black Emmys party.’ Amanda went on about how most Hollywood parties are boring but she had a great time after she attended the first Black Emmys after-party in 2018 with Jill Scott. During the time, the ‘Insecure’ actress also told Issa Rae that her publicist had a problem with her but Rae didn’t seem to be interested and told her that it was between them.

In 2019, when Seales attended the next edition of the 'Black Emmys party', she was denied entry. Even after being invited to the event, Seales said that she wasn't allowed to get in because her name was not on the list of authorised attendees A fellow friend and actor, Elijah Kelley helped me to enter the premises but later a few security guards escorted me from the event, Seales said. The 'Smart, Funny & Black' stand-up comic claims that she isn't aware of what she might have done to offend Anderson. She also said that she felt humiliated that nobody from the show came to help her out. The American actress said during a phone call with Rae's publicist, Vanessa said that she had Sealed removed from the party because she disliked her.

False Narrative Against Amanda after the feud

“So, I’ve always protected Issa. However, there’s just been enough instances at this point, where I should have been protected by Issa and I wasn’t,” Seales explained. Furthermore, she had never seen Rae stand up for her. Seales discussed how she is always portrayed as a mean girl on set and that I harm people but she justified herself by mentioning that she couldn’t be to Issa Rae because she was her boss and she had the capacity to fire Amanda.

After her dispute with Anderson, she was alienated by the whole production staff. Everyone knew what was going on but nobody said a word to me and that is mean, she added. Amanda remembered how in the beginning she tried to make a community with these people where she would invite them to her house but they didn’t come. She also brought gifts and they said thanks, when she tried to plan a retreat, the team said they didn’t want to go.

Seales towards the end said that not liking someone isn’t a good enough reason to have security throw them out of a party. She thinks that Rae should have taken a stand for her and not let her publicist bad-mouth the comedian in the industry.

