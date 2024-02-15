Where To Watch Chicago Med, Fire, And PD Online? Streaming Details And NBC Timings Explored

Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise consisting of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is hands down one of the most well-received franchises of all time. The flagship show, Chicago Fire has been airing since 2012 followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, which began airing in 2014 and 2015 respectively. All three shows have a storied history and a special place in the hearts of their fans. Additionally, all three Chicago series premiered new seasons on January 17 on NBC, occupying the Wednesday time slot. Here's where and how you can tune in to catch the latest episodes.

Where and When to Watch Chicago Med

Beginning with Chicago Med season 9, the One Chicago franchise airs all its three shows for three consecutive hours.

Chicago Med which follows the passionate team of doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center takes the 8 p.m. ET slot on NBC. The show features Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torry DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Berrett, S. Epatha Merkserson, Oliver Platt, and Colin Donnell in lead roles. Chicago Med episodes are made available to stream on Peacock, the day following its TV telecast. Furthermore, the steamer also houses all the previous seasons of the show.

Where and When to Watch Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire, currently airing its 12th season, airs right after Chicago Med. Chicago Fire which follows the driven firefighter and first responders of CFD’s Firehouse 51 takes the 9 p.m. ET slot on NBC. The show stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, Joe Minoso, Randy Flagler, and David Eigenberg in important roles. Like Chicago Med, all new episodes as well as previous seasons of Chicago Fire can be streamed on Peacock.

Where and When to Watch Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. season 11 closes the One Chicago slot on NBC. The show, packed with non-stop thrill and police drama chills per the network is led by Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Archie Kao, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton, Brian Geraghty, and Tracy Spiridokas. A new episode of Chicago P.D. airs every Wednesday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. The following day, it can be streamed on Peacock along with all the other seasons of the show.

The latest seasons of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. are expected to have 13 episodes each. Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, and Sling are some other streaming platforms that can be checked for One Chicago streaming.

