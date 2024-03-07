Chris Harrison Is Set to Return to Television, This Time With His Wife Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison is back and better than ever after almost three years away from Bachelor Nation. Thanks to Dr. Phil McGraw and his new network, fans can relive the good old days once again.

People appear thrilled to have Harrison as their host once more, since he recently signed with the new channel.

Chris Harrison making a comeback

Dr. Phil McGraw is launching a new network called Merit Street Media on April 2nd of this year, featuring engaging shows and series that will entertain audiences with thought-provoking discussions.

In addition to the launch of his new channel, the 73-year-old American TV personality has made a pact with the acclaimed game show host Chris Harrison, marking an exciting development in both of their careers.

After a nearly three-year hiatus from television, Harrison is making a strong comeback. The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host will appear alongside his wife, Lauren Zima, as they co-host a morning talk show set to debut in the fall or winter of this year. The show will be filmed at the studios of Merit Street Media in Dallas, Texas.

Furthermore, the Mall Masters star will not only host but also create a new reality dating series for Dr. Phil's channel. Harrison will also collaborate with the channel owner himself on the show Dr. Phil Primetime.

Chris Harrison’s dating series

Dr. Phil's announcement of launching Harrison in a new reality dating series has excited fans of the genre. After being a legend on Bachelor Nation for nearly 19 remarkable years, Harrison is set to create a fresh and unique series that will redefine the genre.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Phil described the dating series as "so novel, so different."

The House Calls with Dr. Phil star further elaborated, "It has dating elements in it, but this is so different and so novel. It is flipping the script in a way that I think people are gonna become addicted to it in a week. It is unbelievable."

Harrison expressed his gratitude to Dr.Phil McGraw for this incredible opportunity, saying, "Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created this network in my own backyard here in Dallas, it means the world to me to, not only be returning to television, but to be doing it here in a hometown crowd."

In 2021, Harrison made a controversial exit from the hit reality dating series after making racial remarks while defending Rachael Kirkconnell, a Season 25 winner.

According to Variety, he reportedly received around $9 million to walk away from the show.

