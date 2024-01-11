When is Love Island: All Stars premiering? Cast members and release date details explored

Yes! the moment that has been awaited by everyone is almost here. For the new spin-off series Love Island: All Stars, a few of the most popular Love Island contestants will be returning to the island.

Icons from seasons one through ten have all been announced as the islanders who will be making their way back inside the famous mansion in an attempt to find the one. We've gathered all the essential details you need to know about Love Island: All Stars 2024, including the start date, cast, and new podcast hosts.

When is Love Island: All Stars premiering?

According to an announcement made by ITV, Love Island: All Stars will premiere on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITX. Maya Jama, who is always impeccably groomed, will be back hosting Love Island: All Stars. She will break the news of impending breakups and, of course, announce who will win in the end.

Who are the cast members of Love Island: All Stars?

1. Mitch Taylor

When Mitch made his Love Island season 10 debut in the summer of 2023, he became popular for all the wrong reasons and even went so far as to refer to himself on social media as "messy Mitch."

2. Demi Jones

Demi briefly fell in love with co-star Luke Mabbott when she first arrived on Love Island during its inaugural winter incarnation in South Africa in season 6. But they broke up soon after they left the resort.

3. Luis Morrinson

Luis is returning to the villa to try his luck at love nine years after making his debut on the dating show. A year after their first series concluded, he broke up with Cally Jane Beech, with whom he had a daughter named Vienna.

4. Liberty Poole

Liberty rejoins Love Island All Stars cast member Jake Cornish, her former partner. She and Jake decided to get a divorce a few days prior to Love Island's seventh season finale.

5. Jake Cornish

During his seventh season on Love Island in 2021, Jake had his first encounter with Liberty Poole. The two fell in love quite quickly. However, as the program went on, their mutual mistrust grew, and they ultimately broke up.

6. Hannah Elizabeth

The first season's star, Hannah Elizabeth, is coming back to Love Island for the All Stars spin-off, nine years after making her debut and becoming engaged to her now-ex, Jon Clarke.

7. Anton Danyluk

Four and a half years after making his Love Island debut in season five, Anton is making a comeback to the show. He was matched with well-known people in the fifth season, including Lucy Donlan, Tommy Fury, and Molly-Mae.

8. Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison, who rose to fame in 2017 after appearing on the third season of Love Island and having a brief romantic relationship with Kem Cetinay, is returning to the esteemed dating show.

9. Toby Aromolaran

Toby is competing on Love Island All Stars in an attempt to find love once more after he and fellow competitor Chloe Burrows broke up.

10. Kaz Kamwi

On Love Island, Kaz made Liberty Poole her best friend before meeting Tyler Cruickshank. They progressed to the show's climax and fell in love. However, a few weeks later, they broke up.

11. Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is making a comeback to reality TV after his Barbie movie appearance. Chris debuted on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019.

12. Georgie Steel

Georgia Steel became popular after competing in the fourth season of Love Island (2018), which was eventually won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

