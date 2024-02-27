Dr Phil McGraw Alarms The View Hosts With His Criticism Of Covid Pandemic-related School Closures

Dr. Phil McGraw, a renowned TV personality and author, appeared on The View on Monday to discuss his new book We’ve Got Issues. The 73-year-old, however, left the hosts of the show rattled when he put forward his opinions on school closure during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Phil McGraw believes schools should not have been shut during Covid — The View co-hosts fireback

Answering The View co-host Sara Haines' question about his new book We've Got Issues, and how one of those issues happens to be social media, Dr. Phil said, “In, like, ‘08, ‘09, smartphones came on, and kids started, they stopped living their lives and started watching people live their lives, and so we saw the biggest spike and the highest levels of depression, anxiety loneliness, and suicidality, since the records have ever been kept, and it just continues on and on and on.”

He continued, “And then Covid hit 10 years later, and the same agencies that knew that, shut down the schools for two years. Who does that?”

This, a rather controversial statement by Dr. Phil drew the ire of The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. The duo pushed back on McGraw saying the schools were shut because they were “trying to save” the lives of children.

When Goldberg said that she knew a lot of people who died from COVID-19, Dr. Phil responded, “Not school children.”

“Maybe we're lucky they didn't because they kept them out of the places that they could be sick because no one wanted to believe that we had an issue,” Goldberg argued. Co-host Ana Navarro then joined the heated conversation when she asked Dr. McGraw if he was trying to say that no schoolchildren died from COVID-19.

“I’m saying it was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group, and they suffered and will suffer more from the mismanagement of COVID-19 than they will from the exposure to Covid, and that's not an opinion. That's a fact,” McGraw clarified.

Earlier in the conversation, Dr. McGraw had presented, “When they shut it down [schools], they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children that were being abused and sexually molested and, in fact, sent them home and abandoned them to the abusers with no way to watch.”

Not the first time Dr. Phil has spoken against pandemic management

Dr. Phil’s The View appearance was not the only time when the author and TV personality claimed that the lockdown was deadlier than Covid itself.

In 2020, not long after the first lockdown had begun, he appeared on Fox News and presented inaccurate statistics about non-contagious diseases and the deaths they cause, asking why the country was not shut down for them.

“The fact of the matter is we have people dying — 45,000 people a year from automobile accidents. 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don't shut the country down for that. But yet we’re doing it for this?” he had said back then.

Dr. Phil McGraw has been criticizing the Covid lockdowns forever, saying it would create more destruction and more deaths across time than the actual virus itself.