Shawn Michaels Invites Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Settle Their Beef In WWE Ring

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been in the news for their latest beef. The two rappers have been constantly releasing diss tracks aimed at each other, making the entertainment world talk about the saga. Seeing the golden opportunity, Shawn Michaels, the current vice president of talent development creative of NXT, jumped into this controversy with his latest tweet.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), HBK said, "A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way.” Then he invited both Kendrick Lamar and Drake to ring NXT to settle the beef. He even volunteered to mediate if the two rappers came face to face on the developmental brand of WWE.

What is happening between Kendrick Lamar and Drake?

It's nothing new to see rappers or artists dropping diss tracks against each other in the music industry, with the recent example being Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. Following back-and-forth diss tracks in the past week, Drake released a new one called The Heart Part 6.

Lamar previously alleged through his rap that Drake had a liking for underage girls and that he was hiding a child of his from the world. Meanwhile, the Nice for What singer has a son named Adonis, who is currently 6 years old. Drake denied the allegations of Lamar through his recent diss track dropped on May 5, 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Amid the controversy, both rappers have benefited from the diss tracks because their songs have made waves in such a short period on the Billboard charts.

WWE is the best place to settle a feud

The incredible rivalries over the years made WWE what it is today. The drama, storylines, jabs, and personal attacks in a high-intensity feud make it worth watching. Several real-life beefs between wrestlers were resolved in the squared circle of WWE. The real conflicts between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Batista and Booker T, Mickie Foley and Ric Flair, and many others culminated in the WWE ring.

Neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake has anything to do with WWE. However, if they ever take their rivalry to the WWE, their promos infused with rap would be exciting to watch.

ALSO READ: WWE Hall Of Famer Calls AJ Styles the Shawn Michaels of His Generation; Find Out Who