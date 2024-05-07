What Was Demi Lovato's 'Terrible' Experience At Met Gala? Eight-Year-Old Incident Explained

In the glamorous world of celebrities and fashion, even the biggest stars can face uncomfortable moments. Demi Lovato, the talented singer-actress, made headlines when she returned to the Met Gala after eight years.

Yes, eight years ago, something happened that made everyone wonder, that whether she’d ever want to go back. Let’s delve into why her first time at the Met Gala was so tough and what convinced her to return this year.

Lovato’s unforgettable night in 2016

Back in 2016, Demi Lovato attended the Met Gala for the first time, but the experience left a sour taste in her mouth. Lovato later revealed that she felt out of place and uncomfortable at the event. In 2016, after the Gala, Demi shared a photo on Instagram with Nicki Minaj, who looked unhappy. Lovato captioned it saying, “pretty much summed up my first and probably last Met.

In 2018, during an interview with Billboard, Lovato revealed, "I had a terrible experience. It was very cliquey." She felt so uncomfortable that she wanted to drink and leave the Met early. After leaving early, she went to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

She felt more connected to homeless people in the meeting who had similar struggles to hers than the people at the Met Gala.

Demi Lovato’s glorious return to the Gala

After staying away for eight years, Demi stepped onto the Met Gala stage, and boy, did she make an entrance. Yes, she stunned everyone in her chrome gown with Prabal Gurung gown. 31-year-old Lovato followed this year’s theme, The Garden of Time to perfection.

Lovato’s chrome gown was decorated with beautiful flowers that flowed from the top to the train, giving it a lacey touch. She completed her look with glamorous makeup from KIKO Milano, featuring a sultry eye and glossy makeup. Adding to her stunning look were the ice De Beers jewelry pieces. And, let’s not forget her incredible engagement ring from her fiancé, Jutes.

On the red carpet, Demi Lovato said, “I feel amazing about attending the Met Gala this year.” She admitted to E! News that she is a little anxious, and nervous, but eventually, she is very excited too.

Demi Lovato’s journey to sobriety

Demi Lovato’s battle with substance abuse has been a public struggle. In July 2018, Lovato experienced a near-fatal overdose, which led to her hospitalization. This happened just a month after she released her song Sober, where she revealed her relapse.

Her struggles with alcohol were further revealed in detail through a YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. This documentary was released in 2021, where she disclosed suffering multiple strokes. Lovato also had a heart attack during her hospitalization.

But Lovato didn’t let these struggles define her. She’s openly shared her struggles and triumphs. And despite all of this he’s been practising sobriety and focusing on a positive mindset.

