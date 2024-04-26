Chris Pine Reveals He Used to Pretend to be Tom Cruise in Top Gun When He Was Young

Actor Chris Pine recently divulged the Hollywood thespians he grew up idolizing. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of the film Poolman, Pine revealed a couple of names from the movie industry, all of whom he looked up to as a budding actor.

Chris Pine says he pretended to be a character from Bugsy Malone:

The Star Trek fame recalled how he would dress up in a three-piece suit with a fedora hat as an 8-year-old all in hopes of looking like a character in the Bugsy Malone film, or he would just take a pencil and emulate Tom Cruise’s character from Top Gun. "So all of the business appealed to me and all the characters,” Pine said.

He also added that at other times he wanted to be Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones series star, while simultaneously hoping to be Gary Oldman, Lee Marvin, or Walter Brennan as well.

Chris Pine prepares for the theatrical release of his directorial debut:

Pine is gearing up for the theatrical release of his directorial debut. Poolman chronicles the story of a Los Angeles-based man named Darren Barrenman (played by Pine), who "spends his day looking after a pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block," and also fighting to make his hometown a better place to live in. The film originally premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2023. Its distribution rights were acquired by Vertical Entertainment in December of the same year.

As per Pine, Poolman is an ode to his early days in Los Angeles, which is “kind of on the Boulevard of Dreams and kind of on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams." Reflecting on the highs and lows of show business, Pine said that while he met several people who were living their dreams, there were several others who “desperately wanted to experience the dreams.”

The film has a star assemble of Annette Bening, Danny Devito, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and the story and its characters pay homage to the spirit of L.A.

Pine co-wrote the screenplay of the film with Ian Gotler. The actor's ensemble at Poolman’s premiere became a conversation starter quickly, with people saying that Pine looked unrecognizable. He was sporting a white tee with an I Love LA print and a pair of shorts. Many acknowledged that this was a nod to his character in the film.

Poolman will be released in theatres on May 10, 2024.

