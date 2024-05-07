Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic as FRIENDS Finale completes 20 years; says they have been part of 'my entire life'

Who doesn't love FRIENDS? The show holds a special place in everyone's heart because at some point, we've all probably binge-watched it. Whether we're happy or sad, FRIENDS can always lift our spirits. As a big fan of FRIENDS, Arjun Kapoor took to social media and shared a nostalgic feeling, mentioning that today marks 20 years since the finale episode of this beloved show aired.

Arjun Kapoor on 20 years of FRIENDS finale

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a poster of the famous sitcom FRIENDS. The actor fondly added that it has been 20 years since the finale episode was released and also added that the show has been a part of his entire life. Arjun wrote, "My Childhood, my teenage years, my adulthood, my entire life, these friends have been part of it, can't believe it's been 20 years since the finale."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

About FRIENDS

FRIENDS is a beloved sitcom that follows the lives, loves, and laughs of six friends, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe as they navigate through the ups and downs of life in New York City. Set against the backdrop of Central Perk, their favorite coffeehouse hangout, the show explores themes of friendship, romance, career, and family with humor and heart.

With iconic catchphrases, memorable moments, and a cast chemistry that resonated with audiences worldwide, teh show became a cultural phenomenon during its original run from 1994 to 2004 and continues to charm new generations through streaming platforms.

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

Arjun Kapoor's most recent project, The Lady Killer, was reportedly released prematurely. He is set to appear next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He will portray a negative character in the film. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, the actor will feature in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

