EXCLUSIVE: Salaar fame Sriya Reddy says she ‘had to underplay body language’ for her role in Thalaimai Seyalagam

Actress Sriya Reddy, best known for her performance in the blockbuster pan-Indian movie Salaar, awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil web series, Thalaimai Seyalagam. In an exclusive quote, Sriya Reddy spilled beans about her excitement to work with director Vasanthabalan, her character in the web series, and much more.

Sriya Reddy on Thalaimai Seyalagam

In an exclusive quote, Sriya Reddy delved into the details of her upcoming Tamil web series, Thalaimai Seyalagam. She emphasized how the opportunity to work with director Vasanthabalan served as a significant factor in her decision to accept the project.

She said, “I was not thinking too much because I knew with this director(Vasanthabalan) helming this particular show, it was just going to be something more real and honest.”

The actress also mentioned her last collaboration with Vasanthabalan in 2006 in the Tamil film Veyil which garnered widespread appreciation. Veyil also happens to be the first Tamil film that made it to the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about her character in Thalaimai Seyalagam, Sriya Reddy revealed how the role demanded her to completely let go of her original body language and underplay it. She said,'' It was very tough because I do come across as very strong, so I had to underplay the body language. I couldn’t be standing very erect and very strong-shouldered – there were a lot of changes that I needed to do''. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Thalaimai Seyalagam

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan, Thalaimai Seyalagam is an eight-episode Tamil series that focuses on the pursuit of power, weaving a narrative that entangles the ambitions of key players.

Advertisement

Against the rich tapestry of Tamil Nadu's political realm, Thalaimai Seyalagam narrates the odyssey of a woman's pursuit of power, highlighting women's role in shaping political ideologies. The teaser of Thalaimai Seyalagam was released on May 3, 2024, which garnered widespread appreciation.

Along with Sriya Reddy, Ramya Nambessan, Kani Kusruti, Niroop Nandakumar, Darsha Gupta, and Sarah Black will also be seen in vital roles in the political drama that will be available for streaming from May 17.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Vikram starrer Bison's director Mari Selvaraj opens up on the sports drama; says it's fictional, not a biopic