Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar in a traditional wedding ceremony hosted in Mumbai. The actress often shares adorable pictures and cute posts on the social media platforms.

The 31-year-old star recently expressed her deep affection for her beloved husband on his birthday by sharing a heartwarming moment of them embracing in a post on social media.

Divya Agarwal shares a heartwarming picture on her husband’s birthday

Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming picture of the couple embracing each other. She wrote a sweet caption that reads, “Happy birthday husband.. I love the person that you are.. you are loved by many and you make me proud everyday!! God bless you with all the love and happiness. @apurva.insta.”

Accompanying the heartfelt post was a touching message expressing her admiration and gratitude for the man who fills her life with joy and pride. Commenting on her post, her husband Apurva Padgaonkar wrote, “Blessed !” Several celebrities and her friends reacted to this post and wished Apurva on his birthday.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s love story

In December 2022, Apurva pleasantly surprised Divya on her birthday by proposing to her. He presented her with a ring that read 'Baico,' a nickname he lovingly calls her. But it wasn't just a proposal; Apurva also asked Divya's family members if he could marry her. For those unaware, they first met at a party held at Apurva's restaurant shortly after Divya won Miss Navi Mumbai.

More about Divya Agarwal

Known for her appearances on several reality shows, Divya Agarwal first graced screens in MTV Spilstvilla 10 back in 2017. Her journey on the show significantly led to her popularity, paving the way for subsequent projects like Ace of Space 1. Following her triumph on Ace of Space 1, where she emerged as a winner, Divya's fan base experienced a remarkable surge owing to her stint on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Winning the controversial reality show was a huge accomplishment for Divya in her career. After that, she started acting, appearing in web series like Cartel and Ragini MMS: Returns. And just recently, she got married to Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20th.

