Where Can You Watch Monday's Primetime Emmys Online And On TV? Find Out

After a nearly four-month wait caused by last year's simultaneous Hollywood strikes, the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are finally prepared to take center stage. Viewers worldwide are anxious to know where and how they can witness all of the excitement as the highly anticipated event happens on Monday, January 15, 2024, in a live telecast on Fox as per Deadline.

Live broadcast on Fox and Hulu availability

The star-studded event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from downtown Los Angeles' famous Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. Anthony Anderson will serve as the evening's host, promising a three-hour spectacle of glamour and celebration. Those unable to watch the live broadcast need not worry; Hulu will make the event available the next day, guaranteeing they do not miss any great moments.

The Emmys' glitz and glam begin even before the main event, with E!'s annual Live From E!: Emmys red carpet broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. PT. Prepare for a fashion feast as your favorite celebrities walk the red carpet, exhibiting their amazing outfits and providing insights into the evening ahead. This pre-show is a must-see for anyone looking to catch a glimpse of Hollywood's elite before the famous event.

Advertisement

A night of celebrations and tributes

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Primetime Emmys, producers have planned something special. The celebration will include a tribute to classic television sitcoms, including Cheers, All in the Family, and I Love Lucy. Attendees will see reunion tributes from iconic casts such as The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, Martin Lawrence and the cast of Martin, and many more. The celebration promises nostalgia and poignant moments, making this year's Emmys a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable event.

Notable nominees and presenters

The 2023 nominees were announced in July, and HBO's Succession led the pack with 27 nominations for its final season. Other notable possibilities include HBO's The Last of Us and The White Lotus, as well as the last season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Presenters for the evening include Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage, Natasha Lyonne, and others. The Emmys promises a night of suspense and excitement with such a star-studded roster.

Keep an eye out for the expected opening number, including presenters Anthony Anderson and Travis Barker. In addition, Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty will sing a moving tribute during the show's annual "In Memoriam" segment.

Succession, The Bear, and Netflix's Beef have been dominating numerous award events in the lead-up to Monday's broadcast, signaling that these names may be regular Emmy honorees. This year's Primetime Emmys features something for everyone, whether you like drama, comedy, or heartfelt tributes.

ALSO READ: Is Elon Musk and MrBeast's Friendship on the Rocks? Signs of Strain Emerge in Their Complicated Relationship