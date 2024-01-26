Ed O’Neill Reveals Why He And His 'Married With Children' Co-Star Didn't Get Along; Reveals Bitter Feud

During a recent appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's On Me" podcast on Tuesday, the actor known for playing AI Bundy on the hit series informed that their rift was primarily caused because he didn't take a stand for Bearse when she wasn't included in the TV Guide cover shoot with the rest of the cast.

What does Ed O'Neil have to explain about the ongoing Shift?

He didn't stop there. He continued to explain, "I did a thing involving Amanda Bearse on the show that I regretted later."

"Though we didn't get along now, we surely did for a long time. We were great friends with each other. And I don't want to speak for her, but it all started when got the cover of TV Guide.”

According to O'Neill, 77, Bearse– who played the role of Marcy D'Arcy, and David Garrison, who portrayed the role of Steve Rhoades– were omitted from the TV guide cover because they "were neighbours" on the show.

"Because they were following a rule: only so many could be on the cover," he added. However, the Modern Family members confirmed that TV Guide made exceptions for the other shows.

"Now they violated the same thing for two shows. I believe it was 'MASH' and 'Dallas," he continued. "That was entirely an exception. They weren't doing it for us."

According to O'Neil, Bearse, 65, wanted him to take a stand for her and the other co-stars who weren't asked to be on the cover but remained silent in fear that they



“We were fortunate enough to get it. It happened around in the sixth year or something, and we were excited to get on the cover of TV Guide cover. It was big. At that time, Amanda and David came out in unison from their dressing room,” he mentioned. "We were on the soundstage when Amanda added, 'We need you to go to [co-creator] Ron Leavitt and convey that this isn't acceptable. We should all be featured on the cover.”

The voice actor for Finding Dory expressed regret for not supporting his classmates and said he would alter his approach if he could go back and revisit the past.

O’Neil later joined his co-stars Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate , and David Faustino for the 1989 TV Guide cover.

‘Married…. With Children’ aired for 11 seasons, running from 1987 to 1997.

