Christina Applegate Reveals Her Post Multiple Sclerosis Hollywood Bucket List On Social Media: 'Want To Work With...'

Christina Applegate is currently battling multiple sclerosis. Following the health scare, she has shared a bucket list of wishes she'd like to fulfill.

This Wednesday, the Dead to Me actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about her Hollywood bucket list. She expressed that she wants to work with Shirley MacLaine and drink with Cher before she dies.

Applegate first disclosed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021

"There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with cher! And yes, my days are so big. Just saying," Applegate wrote on X.

This update follows a very raw conversation on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. There she revealed that she has some spots on her brain and one huge one on the back of her right eye, which hurts a lot.

Applegate has been honest about her fight against MS for years now, especially the mental health ramifications. On the June 4th episode of her podcast MeSsy, which she co-hosts alongside another MS survivor, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina admitted that at present she's suffering from depression for the first time in many years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), multiple sclerosis is a disorder where the immune system targets the brain and spinal cord, causing such manifestations as sight disorders, chronic fatigue, walking difficulties, balance problems, and numbness or fatigue in limbs. Although not curable, treatments can control symptoms and prevent relapses.

Christina Applegate opens up about daughter's health issues

Further, Applegate also opened up about Sadie Grace Applegate LeNoble, who is 13 years old but grappling with some health issues. In her podcast episode, Sadie was revealed to have been suffering from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

POTS affects Sadie’s heart, resulting in dizziness and weakness when standing up, thus making her feel like fainting at times.

Sadie said, "It affects my heart, and so when I stand up, I get really, really dizzy, and my legs get really weak, and I feel like I'm going to pass out. I have fainted before, and I have gone unconscious."

She also mentioned getting diagnosed several months ago but having managed this condition long ago while being a sixth grader who often visits the nurse's office because of constant dizziness and almost-fainting experiences.

