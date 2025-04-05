Finn Wolfhard Credits Mentor Jesse Eisenberg for His Directorial Debut; Says 'It Was So Fascinating to Watch'

Finn Wolfhard is making his directorial debut with the highly intriguing tale Hell of a Summer. However, he credits Jesse Eisenberg for making it all possible, calling the Social Network actor a fun person to work with and a true inspiration.

For those unversed, Finn, along with his co-writer/co-director/co-star Billy Bryk, previously worked with Jesse Eisenberg on his 2022 directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World.

Now opening up to Yahoo Entertainment, Finn Wolfhard recalled the time A Real Pain actor Jesse Eisenberg visited the set of his film and showed genuine support for the project.

“There’s footage of it somewhere on a handy cam,” the Stranger Things actor shared.

Reflecting further on Jesse Eisenberg's involvement, Wolfhard added, “He was always so supportive of the movie, ever since the very beginning and the first few drafts. I remember he would read them and he really liked it.”

Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s new film is a horror-comedy produced by Neon, centered around a masked killer targeting summer camp counselors — all unfolding amid a bizarre Canadian road trip.

In an engaging conversation with the outlet, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor Finn Wolfhard shared how his experience working with Jesse Eisenberg on the 2022 film “really stuck with me.” He also reflected on the valuable advice the Now You See Me star had offered — guidance that went on to help shape Wolfhard’s future as a filmmaker.

Stating that it was truly fascinating to watch Jesse Eisenberg at work, Finn Wolfhard recalled how the Zombieland actor always maintained a “light” vibe on set. He fondly remembered the fun and relaxed environment Eisenberg created, which left a lasting impression on him.

Hell of a Summer also features a stellar cast, including Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and more.

The comedy-horror is now playing in theaters.

