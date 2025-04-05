The Young and the Restless April 4 Episode Recap: Kyle Pushes Victor's Buttons, Traci Faces Her Fears

On The Young and the Restless, April 4 episode, tensions reached boiling point as Victor handed out a frightening warning to Kyle Abbott. Meanwhile, the intrigue surrounding Damian Dumas persisted in shattering alliances throughout Genoa City.

Lily pressed Victor for answers regarding Damian and his activities with Dumas International. Victor stuck to his ground, insisting that Damian represented a threat. Lily was still undecided, not knowing whom to trust.

Victor suggested to Lily and Devon to keep their sights on their business, with the promise of revealing more when he validated his suspicions.

In the meantime, Nate shared Lily's concerns with Audra. Although Audra was doubtful of Victor's intentions, Nate stood up for Damian, referencing his brother's emotional rejection of previous allegations.

Even as Lily begged him, Nate would not stay away from Damian, believing in his innocence. Devon, however, recognized the warning signs and joined Lily in her call for caution.

Kyle and Claire had a lighthearted moment at Crimson Lights, which was dashed with Victor's surprise appearance. With sarcasm dripping like ice, Victor reminded Kyle that life is full of surprises, spoiling Kyle's optimism regarding unity among the family members.

At Society, Kyle and Claire had dinner, and Claire got worried about her grandfather's disapproval. Kyle confessed to provoking Victor and promised to back off.

Diane at the Genoa City Athletic Club discovered Traci shaken following a phone call from Alan, whom she is convinced could actually be Martin. Although Traci kept to herself, Jack comforted her by saying that the family stood with her. They resolved to take action if Alan's identity was revealed, with Traci hoping her fears were untrue and tearfully so.

As suspicions grow and allegiances change, Genoa City becomes increasingly uncertain—with Victor looking on and secrets waiting to be unraveled.

