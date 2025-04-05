Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Salman Khan's entertainer continues poor run on Saturday; shows less than nominal growth

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Sikandar, which stars Salman Khan in the titular role, arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the action drama has had an underwhelming run in the first week. It has maintained a poor hold on Saturday while bringing less than nominal growth.

Sikandar Moves Forward With Minimal Growth On Saturday

Directed by Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slowly reaching towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. In the last six days, the Salman Khan-starrer has earned Rs 86.75 crore since its release.

According to morning trends, the mass action drama will witness less than nominal growth on Saturday from what it earned on Friday, i.e., Rs 3 crore. Going by the weekend, the growth of Salman and Rashmika's movie should have been better at the box office, considering his massive fan base. The overall performance of Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture remains on the lower side.

Sikandar Heads For A Disappointing Finish

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar should cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week. It had high expectations to enter the Rs 200 crore club in its end run. However, based on its modest performance, it is expected to close its curtains sooner, concluding its disappointing run. As per estimates, AR Murugadoss' directorial venture is likely to finish at Rs 110 crore.

Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and others. The recently released actioner is one of Salman's weakest movies to be released in recent times. Also, it is Rashmika Mandanna's lowest grosser in the last two years, who has given blockbusters like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

