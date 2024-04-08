CMT Music Awards 2024: Trisha Yearwood Receives The June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award Honor

Trisha Yearwood is the first recipient of the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, which is currently underway at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

“I knew June and Johnny a little bit,” the country singer said at her concessions stand Trisha’s Tailgate inside the CMT Awards venue before the event. “She was a ball of energy….she was the Tasmanian devil spinning around. She was so full of love, light, and energy.” Yearwood continued, “So when I heard about his award and realized she was who it was named after, it made me so happy to be in the same sentence with her because she was a force.”

On Sunday, April 7, when the She’s In Love With The Boy singer was honored with the accolade, here's what she said;

‘I really look at this as a challenge and a calling just to be better’ — Trisha Yearwood on receiving June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award

“I don't think anybody who's ever received a humanitarian award thinks they deserve it. And that is absolutely tracking right now,’ Yearwood said from the CMT stage minutes ago.

June Carter Cash was a force, and she was also married to a force [Johnny Cash]. I know a little bit [about] a life like that,” Yearwood added, referencing her husband, Garth Brooks. “And I know it wasn't always easy, but she found ways to make sure to keep shining her own light. And she had no bigger fan than her husband, Johnny Cash. I also know a little bit about that.”

The inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award honoree concluded by saying, “This is not one of those, ‘Oh look what I can do. Look what I accomplished.’ I look at this as a challenge and a calling just to be better.”

About CMT’s June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award and what makes Trisha Yearwood worthy of it

The new CMT honor is inspired by late country singer June Carter Cash, who passed away at 73 in 2003. The accolade recognizes an artist who “demonstrates an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists, embodying June’s spirit as a fierce advocate and initiator in paying it forward, helping others find their voice and using their platform to inspire and uplift others.”

Trisha Yearwood, 59, has not only made a name for herself in the country music scene but she is also known for her philanthropy work. The country crooner has worked with Habitat for Humanity for two decades, and she and her husband Brooks, 62, who have been married since 2005, were named Habitat Humanitarians in 2016. Yearwood also established Dottie’s Yard in 2021 to help animal rescues and has collaborated with various humanitarian organizations over the years, including the American Cancer Society, the Humane Society, and the Grammy Foundation’s MusiCares.

On the work front, Yearwood is gearing up to release a new album.

The 23rd CMT Awards can be viewed on CBS and Paramount+. Kelsea Ballerini is fulfilling host duties again this year. Performers for the night include Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, and more.