CMT Music Awards 2024: Warren Zeiders Wins Breakthrough Male Video Of The Year

The 2024 CMT Music Awards lifted the curtains on riveting new country artists. One of the biggest nights of the genre, the Country Music Television Awards blossomed into a successful event on Sunday. The show was aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and handed out awards to the best artists in the game. Country singer Warren Zeiders took home the title of Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for Pretty Little Poison.

The 24-year-old singer was nominated alongside three other emerging artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Childers, and Zach Bryan. Since, Zeiders’ moment of glory is making rounds on the internet through a video captured from the awards show where he delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech thanking god, on X.

Warren Zeiders’ moment of honor at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Warren Zeiders has been making waves in the country music sphere with his distinctive, high-energy music that is quite uncharacteristic for his young age. The singer-songwriter won big, bagging the Breakthrough Male Video on Sunday night’s show of the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

It's been a BIG year for @WarrenZeiders, and now he's our 2024 #CMTAwards Breakthrough Male Video WINNER! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hXRHYid4yk — CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

In his acceptance speech as seen in the viral X snippet, the Sin So Sweet singer said, “First things first, God is good all the time, ladies and gentlemen.” With the crowd going wild, Zeiders expressed his gratitude for God. “And if it wasn’t for Him, I would not be standing on the stage right now, so I’m just so grateful for that.” Furthermore, the singer noted his dad as his “best friend” and “ride or die” for life. Finally, he concluded the speech by showering thanks to his fans.

Other notable winners from the night include Jelly Roll, who dominated the show winning three categories Best Video, Male Video, and CMT Performance; Ashley Cooke for Best Breakthrough Female, Dan+Shay for Best Duo/Group, Lainey Wilson for Best Female Video, and Scotty McCreery for Best CMT digital-first performance, per Billboard.

2023 was a big year for Warren Zeiders

Zeiders, also a former lacrosse player at Frostburg State University, hogged the spotlight by ranking at No.1 at the Billboard’s Emerging Artists in December 2023. His single Pretty Little Poison debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ranked No. 53 and 13.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, per Luminate. All this success vaulted Warren Zeiders to become the top-up-and-coming act in the US.

Topping it up with another banger on the Hot Country Songs chart, Zeider’s Sin So Sweet ranked at No. 39 and had 3.3 million streams following its release in November. His debut album, Pretty Little Poison also ranks at No. 35 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart after its stride at No.12. Whew!

However, the Ride the Lightning singer faced harsh criticism following his national anthem performance at the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, per Times Now.

Fans and netizens were not impressed by Zeiders's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the game between Texas and Oklahoma State in December 2023. Many pondered over the availability of any other Texas-based country singer whereas others compared his performance to Roseanne Barr’s National Anthem performance at a San Diego Padres game in 1990, marked as one of the worst ever.

