Colleen Zenk Bids Farewell to The Young and the Restless

Colleen Zenk, celebrated for her legendary career in daytime television, has officially departed The Young and the Restless. Joining the CBS soap in November 2023, Zenk brought her signature flair to the role of Aunt Jordan, a cunning and vengeful character. Her final episode aired on Friday, January 24, and delivered a dramatic and emotional conclusion to her storyline.

Zenk’s character, Jordan Howard, met her fate in a tense and emotional scene alongside members of the Newman family. Forced to choose between prison or an escape of her own making, Jordan opted to consume a cup laced with crushed sleeping pills, ending her reign of mischief against the Newmans. This dramatic end served as a culmination of her quest for vengeance, which was fueled by the loss of her sister, Eve.

Josh Griffith, The Young and the Restless’s executive producer and head writer praised Zenk’s contribution to the series, saying, “We appreciate all of the incredible work that the amazing Colleen Zenk brought to The Young and the Restless and the role of Aunt Jordan.”

Zenk joined The Young and the Restless in late 2023, stepping into the role of Aunt Jordan with charm and intensity. Her character quickly became a formidable foe for the Newmans, crafting intricate schemes and unraveling family secrets in her quest for revenge. Jordan’s backstory was equally compelling, rooted in a deep personal loss that motivated her every move.

Advertisement

Prior to her time on The Young and the Restless, Zenk was best known for her iconic 32-year run as Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns, a role that earned her three Emmy nominations. Her vast experience in the genre made her a natural fit for the layered and complex role of Aunt Jordan.

Colleen Zenk’s brief yet unforgettable portrayal of Aunt Jordan has left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless. Her departure is bittersweet for fans, who admired her compelling performance and the depth she brought to her character. As Zenk bids farewell to Genoa City, her contributions to daytime television remain a testament to her talent and enduring legacy in the industry.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Suspects Claire of Poisoning Tea as Newman Family Drama Escalates