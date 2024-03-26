Country Legend Keith Urban Joins The Voice Season 25 As Mega Mentor; Deets Inside

Keith Urban is joining The Voice season 25 as the show's latest mega mentor, the NBC singing competition series announced March 24. The Grammy winner will guide the remaining hopefuls on teams John Legend, Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay as they prepare for the Knockout Rounds. This isn't Urban's first time appearing on The Voice as he previously served as a mentor during season 15 in 2018.

Keith Urban joins The Voice as Mega Mentor

On Monday, NBC announced Keith Urban will join the hit reality singing competition series starting April 8 as a mega mentor for the performers who've made it through the battle rounds as they prepare for knockouts.

The Ripcord star, who has previously starred as a coach and a judge on the Australian version of the singing format, will become a Mega Mentor on Season 25 of the NBC series.

Urban will join coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists on the show, which kicked off its latest season in February.

Urban was a coach on the first season of The Voice Australia in 2011, alongside Seal, Joel Madden and Delta Goodrem but left ahead of season two and was replaced by Ricky Martin. He returned for season 10, replacing Boy George, alongside Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Rita Ora, but left ahead of season 12.

Aside from his duties on the show, Urban is gearing up to release a new album featuring his recent singles, Straight Line and Messed Up as Me. The forthcoming project will serve as a follow-up to 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1.

Last year, Urban returned to American Idol as a mentor for the show's season 21 finale after serving as a judge from seasons 12 to 15. At the time, he spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement toward working with the talented contestants.

"To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible," he said. "That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one."

Exploring Keith Urban's career

Keith Urban is an Australian and American country singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Recognised with four Grammy Awards, he also received fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Jim Reeves International Award, thirteen CMA Awards, and six ARIA Music Awards. Urban wrote and performed the song For You from the film Act of Valor, which earned him nominations at both the 70th Golden Globe Awards and at the 18th Critics' Choice Awards in the respective Best Original Song categories.

Urban has released 11 studio albums, as well as one album with the Ranch. He has charted 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one, counting a duet with Brad Paisley and the 2008 single You Look Good in My Shirt.

Urban made his solo American debut in 1999 with a second eponymous album. Certified platinum in the US by the RIAA, it produced his first number one on the Hot Country Songs chart with But for the Grace of God. Somebody Like You, the first single from his second Capitol album Golden Road (2002), was named by Billboard as the biggest country hit of the 2000s decade.

In September 2013, he released the album Fuse, which produced four more number ones on the Country Airplay chart. John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 was released in June 2015 as the lead single of his eighth American studio album, Ripcord. The album later produced the Country Airplay chart number-one hits Break on Me, Wasted Time, and Blue Ain't Your Color, with the latter also becoming Urban's longest-reigning number one on the Hot Country Songs chart, spending 12 weeks atop the chart.

His tenth album, Graffiti U, was released in 2018 and includes the Top 10 hit Coming Home. His eleventh album The Speed of Now Part 1 was released in 2020 and includes the global hit One Too Many with Pink, in addition to Country Airplay top ten hits We Were and God Whispered Your Name.

