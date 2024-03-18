Top 9 Most Successful Contestants On The Voice; From Morgan Wallen To Cassadee Pope

The Voice, a popular singing competition, has produced some remarkable talent over the years. Despite criticisms about the show’s ability to launch major recording careers, several contestants have found tremendous success after their time on the show. Yes, from Grammy nominees to chart-topping artists, the show has helped launch the careers of several contestants. Let’s take a closer look at nine of the most successful contestants who have made their mark on The Voice stage.

1. Koryn Hawthorne (Season 8)

Koryn Hathorne made her mark on Season 8 of The Voice, finishing in fourth place at just 17 years old. A member of Pharrell Williams’ team, finished fourth in her season. Since then she has been unstoppable just like her debut album Unstoppable, which topped the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart, and she set a record as the longest-charting woman on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. Hawthorne received back-to-back Grammy nominations in 2019 and 2020 for Best Gospel Performance/Song for her tracks Won't He Do It and Speak The Name.

2. Nicolle Galyon (Season 2)

Nicole Galyon, a contestant from Season 2 of The Voice, may not have advanced far in the competition, but her time on The Voice changed her life. It was on the show that she discovered her passion for songwriting. Gaylon has written nearly 10 No. 1 hits, including Lambert’s Automatic, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. Even in 2019, she received her second Grammy nomination for penning Dan + Shay’s Tequila.

3. Cassadee Pope (Season 3)

Cassadee Pope made history as the first female winner of Season 3 of The Voice under coach Shelton. Transitioning from her role as the lead vocalist of the rock band Hey Monday, Cassadee emerged as a prominent country artist, releasing multiple chart-topping singles and earning certifications. She even made history as the first female winner of the show, and many of her performances reached the top 10 on iTunes.

4. Danielle Bradbery (Season 4)

Danielle Bradbery made history as the youngest winner on The Voice at just 16 years old. Her Blind Audition performance of Talor Swift’s Mean wowed the judges, and she joined Team Blake ultimately leading her to victory. Since then Bradbery has enjoyed a successful career in country music. Her self-titled album reached No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart, including Goodbye Summer with Thomas Rhett, Bradberry continues to make her mark in the music industry.

5. Jordan Smith (Season 9)

Jordan Smith, the winner of Season 9, made history on The Voice as a member of Adam Levine’s team. His incredible talent earned him a four-chair turn during his Blind Audition where he sang Sia’s Chandelier. This iconic moment led to him joining Team Adam and ultimately winning the season. His debut album, Something Beautiful, soared to No.2 on Billboard 200, followed by his Christmas-themed LP, Tis the Season, hitting No. 11.

6. Christina Grimmie (Season 6)

Christina Grimmie, known for her incredible voice became a star during Season 6 of The Voice. With a YouTube channel boasting two million subscribers, she became known for her cover songs. She even had the opportunity to open for Selena Gomez & The Scene and perform backing vocals for them as well as Allstar Weekend and the Jonas brothers. Tragically, her promising career was cut short when she was shot and killed after a concert in Orlando in 2016.

7. Morgan Wallen (Season 6)

Morgon, now known for stirring things up in the country music, actually started his journey on Season 6 of The Voice. Surprising many with his audition song, Collide by Howie Day, he landed a spot on Team Usher. However, later Adam Levine stole him during the Battle Round but Morgan was eventually eliminated in the Playoffs. After leaving The Voice, Morgan dove into country music. And despite facing controversies, including arrests and violating COVID-19 policies, Wallen has remained a prominent figure in country music. Recently he was honoured with the ACM Milestone award also.

8. Sawyer Fredericks (Season 8)

During his time on The Voice as part of Pharrell Williams’ team, Fredericks set records for series iTunes sales each week. At 16, he became the youngest male winner of the show. Since then, Sawyer has stayed true to his folk and indie roots, releasing albums and touching hearts with his music. Fredricks has had seven songs on the Billboard 100 chart, with his single Please reaching No. 37 and No. 3 on the Hot Rock chart.

9. Loren Allred (Season 3)

Loren Allred, a contestant from Season 3 of The Voice was part of Team Levine during the show’s powerhouse year. Although she made it to the first week of the live playoffs, she was eventually eliminated and tied for 13th place. With her powerful voice, Loren could sing anything from pop to rock. She gained even more fame singing Never Enough for the movie, The Greatest Showman. Loren’s talent continues to mesmerize people worldwide.

The Voice has proven to be a platform for aspiring singers to kickstart their careers and achieve remarkable success. From gospel singers to country sensations, these top 9 contestants have proven that success can be found beyond the confines of reality television.

