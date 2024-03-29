CMT Awards 2024: Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer And More To Join Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban And Jelly Roll As Performers; DEETS

The 2024 CMT Awards, on Tuesday, March 26, unveiled an additional star-studded roster of performers for the awards night that is set to take place on April 7, in Austin Texas. Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, and Brittany Spencer will now take on the stage next month.

CMT had previously revealed music icons such as Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Bailey Zimmerman, NEEDTOBREATHE, as well as this year’s host, Kelsea Ballerini as performers for the night.

Here is a list of songs that the performers at the CMT 2024 Awards are expected to serenade the audience and attendees with.

What Will They Perform? Here's All That We Know So Far!

Cody Johnson — That’s Texas

Johnson, 36, a Texas native will rightly put up a performance of That’s Texas from his latest album Leather. His April 7 performance at the ceremony will also mark the world premiere performance of the song.

Additionally, the musician is also up for Video Of The Year, Male Video Of The Year, and CMT Performance Of The Year Award at the 2024 CMT Awards, courtesy of his songs Human and The Painter.

Megan Moroney – The young musical geniuses will deliver not one but two performances

Moroney, 26, who will make her CMT main stage debut at this year’s event, will perform not once but twice.

Advertisement

The first of her two performances for the night will be a rendition of her hit track No Caller ID. She’ll then team up with Old Dominion for their joint performance later on.

As for the awards nomination, Megan Moroney is contending for three accolades at the 2024 CMT Awards.

Old Dominion — Can't Break Up Now with Moroney

Old Dominion and Moroney will join forces to play their collaborative hit Can't Break Up Now, which is also vying for the Collaborative Video Of The Year award.

Additionally, the country rockers also have the Duo/Group Video Of The Year Award to hope for.

Parker McCollom and Brittney Spencer — Burn it Down

McCollum, 31, and Spencer, 35, will come together at the 2024 CMT Awards to perform their collaborative effort Burn It Down.

Spencer is nominated in the Female Video Of The Year category for Bigger Than The Song.

Also, her April 7 performance will mark her debut on the CMT main stage.

Other Performances and additional details for the 2024 CMT Awards

Previously announced performance lineup for the 2024 CMT Awards ceremony include, Where It Ends by Zimmerman, Straight Line by Urban, Country’s Cool Again by Wilson, a joint performance by NEEDTOBREATHE and Davis, and more.

Performance details of Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and Hunt are yet to be announced.

The nominations for the upcoming fan-voted awards show were announced in mid-March.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Fans can cast their votes for their favorite artists at vote.cmt.com.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Shares Cozy Pic with Boyfriend Benny Blanco And It's Too Cute; Explore Relationship Timeline