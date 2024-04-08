Keith Urban, the mega mentor for season 25 of The Voice, is enjoying his time with the contestants but facing challenges with guitar lessons at home!

Urban, known for his musical prowess, expressed his desire to teach his wife, Nicole Kidman, but finding a suitable left-handed guitar has proven difficult. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that the teaching process has been going slowly but not because of their tight schedule.

The singer told the outlet, "[It's going] not so good." He added, "I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that's the first step."

Urban Keith and Nicole Kidman have been happily married for the last 17 years. The two got married in an intimate wedding in Australia in 2006.

Keith Urban expresses their love of being around artists

Despite the guitar hurdles, Keith Urban is excited to join The Voice and help contestants during the Knockout Rounds. He shares his enjoyment of working with the talented artists, emphasizing, "It's actually fun, yeah. The teams are strong, and I love this part of the journey." He added, "I love being around artists. I just, I'm at home around artists."

This season, Urban assists all four teams, collaborating with coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and newcomers Dan + Shay. Speaking about the team, Keith said, "They're all pro artists. So there's a good creative flow." He added, "They've all got strengths in different areas; the way they put their teams together, I can see what they've done."

Reflecting on his role, Urban credits his production background for his ability to effectively guide contestants. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I think you're trying to find a good key, and a good tempo, and a good arrangement of a song, and just help them be their best, really."

Drawing from his own reality singing experience in Australia, he understands the pressure and nerves contestants face on stage. Urban's advice to the hopefuls is to stay curious and open-minded, acknowledging the importance of discerning which advice to heed.

While Urban offers guidance, he also respects each artist's individuality, recognizing that not all advice applies to everyone. He believes in nurturing artists' unique identities and encourages them to stay true to themselves.

'The Voice' airs Mondays on NBC, providing a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talents and receive valuable mentorship from industry professionals like Urban.

Urban's journey with music began early, and he vividly recalls his teenage appearance on a TV talent show called New Faces in Australia in 1983. Despite the nerves and public critiques, the experience taught him valuable lessons that he now imparts to 'The Voice' contestants. Urban emphasizes the importance of staying curious and embracing individuality, traits that have shaped his own successful career.

With Urban's support, aspiring artists on 'The Voice' are empowered to own their unique voices and pursue their dreams.

