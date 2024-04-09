'Do You Take Requests?' Keith Urban Compliments Former Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson continues to spoil viewers of her daytime talk show with the most beautiful covers of other artists’ songs. Those segments have become a favorite of her fans, with the best Kelloke covers featuring her versions of hits by Chris Stapleton, Journey, Frank Sinatra and more. On one of her latest episodes she sang Keith Urban’s Somebody Like You, eliciting a strong reaction from the country music star ahead of his appearance on The Voice, and he had one question for Clarkson.

Keith Urban complimented Kelly Clarkson as she covered his Somebody Like You

Keith Urban is gearing up to help contestants as the Mega Mentor on The Voice season 25, but he's also giving props to another former coach for something that's especially close to his heart.

Ahead of appearing in the Knockout Round, Urban took notice of former Voice coach Kelly Clarkson singing one of his hit tunes for her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When the daytime series posted her cover of his 2002 song Somebody Like You on X on April 2, Urban couldn't help but be blown away by how great Clarkson's rendition of the track was. This led him to reply with how impressed he was by the performance, along with voicing a question about whether Kelly takes requests for future song covers.

"Kelly !!!!!! Loooooove you singing this," he passionately wrote on X on April 3. "Hell, I love you singing anything … do you take requests?! @kellyclarkson."

When fans caught Urban's public thoughts about Clarkson's rendition of his song, many began pleading for this to lead to an even bigger musical moment.

"I’m thinking a duo remake of this!?! Would be a good collab…don’t you think?" one person commented on X. "She does. Let’s get a legit Keith & Kelly duet! :)," another agreed. "@KeithUrban @kellyclarkson need a collaboration w the two of u. Plz!!! TY," a different follower commented,

Keith Urban talks about mentoring on The Voice

In an interview with Billboard, Keith Urban noted that he loved working with coaches Chance the Rapper and John Legend, as well as his fellow country stars Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay.

As a veteran of the singing competition space, he knows that mentorship is personal, opting against “blanket advice” for the contestants. “You have to meet each artist where they’re at. What’s consistent is knowing what advice to take or to discard,” he explained.

He continued, “I’m sure the coaches would agree that nobody has all the answers. Particularly, if you’re doing something unique, chances are that nobody understands yet. A lot of artists get a lot of ‘You have to change this and change that.’ Sometimes, you don’t have to change anything at all. You have to keep working and make a better version of what already is.”

Navigating advice from all directions is a “challenge” Urban himself experienced throughout his career, adding that it’s important to be selective with your inner circle. “You can be really stubborn and immovable on certain things but that’s going to keep you stuck. Then, other times, you’d hear someone’s advice and think maybe that’s what you should do and you do it and then you find yourself to be lost and that the advice didn’t work for you,” he said.

He further added, “For me, the most important thing was having people around me that I trust. Honestly, even family and friends will often have a little bias — positive or negative. You can have some friends that are super jealous or they might have a bias and they’ll give you advice that’s actually not very good. Having people around me that I really, really trust their opinions helped the most in my career.”

As for McEntire and Dan + Shay’s country takeover on The Voice, Urban isn’t surprised. “It’s reflective of the growing popularity of country music as a genre, not just nationally but all around the world,” he said proudly. “It’s extraordinary watching it take off like it’s doing.”

While he’s helping aspiring artists at the beginning of their careers, the four-time Grammy winner is continuing his own illustrious career, as he’s slated to soon release a new album, which will include the songs Straight Line and Messed Up As Me.

“It’s always fun for me,” he said when asked how he stays passionate about making music after all these years. “I know it sounds crazy, but I get more excited now to write a song than I ever did. Even making the current record was a crazy mix of fear, excitement, discovery, curiosity, passion — just everything. I went through everything with this record, because I’ve never made this record. I’ve never seen this day. We’ve had plenty of fun but we’ve never had this one. And that’s just how I live my life. Every single day is a brand new blank canvas.”

ALSO READ: 'Not So Good' Keith Urban Gets Candid About Challenges Of Teaching Guitar To Wife Nicole Kidman