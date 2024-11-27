Court-Appointed Guardian Provides Update on Wendy Williams’ Advanced Dementia Diagnosis

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

It appears that Wendy Williams's health is declining. Her court-appointed guardian revealed that her battle with an ongoing early onset dementia has advanced, per People magazine.

As per the publication, in the new documents obtained by the outlet, the court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, said that Williams has become, “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.”

Apart from that, Sabrina is in a legal war with companies like A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment, and other affiliates involved with the Where Is Wendy Williams? Docuseries release. The series is reportedly about the former TV host’s health diagnosis, life post her infamous talk show, and her guardianship.

As per the publication, the document further referenced her frontotemporal dementia and mentioned that the case arose, “from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit (Williams).”

It was reportedly mentioned that FTD is a type of progressive illness that does not have any cure, and the symptoms only worsen over time. The document also claimed that the media companies that had a hand in shooting her series shot it without a valid contract and released it without the consent of the Guardian.

Along with that, it alleged that Williams was in a very “vulnerable” condition, and she was clearly not capable of giving her consent to being filmed, much less facing humiliation and exploitation.

Sabrina is requesting the court approve “narrowly applied redaction” to certain sections of the ongoing lawsuit that involve her finances, health, and familial relationships so that Williams' “privacy and dignity" are protected.

For the unversed, the former talk show host’s legal guardianship started in April 2022 after her health problems that included her battles with lymphedema, Graves disease, and alcohol addiction. As per the report, Williams was placed in a care facility with limited family contact.

As per the publication, her diagnosis of progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) was revealed by her medical care team in February. According to her reported press release during that time, she was diagnosed in 2023, and her medical team conveyed that her conditions “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

