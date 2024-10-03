‘It Is About Time:’ Wendy Williams Weighs In On Controversy Surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs And Sex Crime Allegations Against Him

Wendy Williams, who was known for her unhinged personality while she hosted her beloved talk show, has shared her opinion on the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy which is filled with several allegations of a serious nature against him.

Williams spoke about the rapper while being interviewed by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 1. She said that she was allegedly aware of his behavior for a long time.

She continued, “What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,'” She added that people from her family have also said the same thing.

The ex-host also spoke about Cassie Ventura’s footage in which Diddy severely assaulted her in the hotel lobby in 2016. The former Wendy Williams show host said, “You know how I feel about that? It is about time."

She added that witnessing the footage on television of the Me & U singer getting beat up horrified her. Williams shared that no one has to think about how many more times this has happened and how many individuals were the victims of this.

Both Diddy and Williams seem to have had problems with each other in the past. Williams previously worked at Hot 97, from which she was laid off suddenly in 1998. The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly had something to do with it, per Charlamagne Tha God, who spoke about this rumor on the episode on the Flagrant podcast in May 2024.

According to People. Gene Deal, who was the vocalist’s ex-bodyguard also weighed in on the talk show host getting fired from the radio gig during his interview with the Art Of Dialogue in 2022.

He revealed that Diddly allegedly told Hot 97 that if they did not fire her before he reached New York, they would not be getting any music from any of his friends and record label executives that were“cool with him” and everyone would be boycotting their station.

Gene told the outlet that they were in Los Angeles for three days and by the time they landed in New York, she was already fired from the radio show.

As far as Williams' health goes, which has been a topic of interest online, she told The Daily Mail that she was “doing good”. Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She is in a care family and also under guardianship ordered by the court with alleged limited contact with her family, per People.

